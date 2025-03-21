Aston Martin reveal touching Eddie Jordan tribute for F1 Chinese GP

Aston Martin have revealed a touching tribute for the late Eddie Jordan on their F1 car for this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

On Thursday, Jordan passed away aged 76.

The Irishman owned and ran the Jordan Grand Prix F1 team between 1991 and 2005.

Jordan left an impression as a TV pundit, breaking the news that Michael Schumacher would return to F1 as Mercedes.

He also broke the story that Mercedes had signed Lewis Hamilton for 2012.

Jordan had been battling an “aggressive” form of bladder and prostate cancer, which spread to his spine and pelvis.

A family statement read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025.”

Tributes have been pouring in from the entire sporting world.

Eddie Jordan tribute

Aston Martin, which are housed at Silverstone, formerly the base of Jordan’s F1 team, will sport a special logo as a tribute.

Aston Martin revealed the logo ahead of FP1 in Shanghai.

“Honoring a true legend of our sport and team. Eddie Jordan’s name will proudly feature on our car this weekend as we pay tribute to his incredible legacy in motorsport,” Aston Martin wrote on their social media channels.

The logo is based on Jordan GP’s from their debut season in 1991.