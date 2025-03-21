Aston Martin reveal touching Eddie Jordan tribute for F1 Chinese GP

Aston Martin pay tribute to Eddie Jordan on their 2025 F1 car

Aston Martin
Aston Martin

Aston Martin have revealed a touching tribute for the late Eddie Jordan on their F1 car for this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

On Thursday, Jordan passed away aged 76.

The Irishman owned and ran the Jordan Grand Prix F1 team between 1991 and 2005.

Jordan left an impression as a TV pundit, breaking the news that Michael Schumacher would return to F1 as Mercedes.

He also broke the story that Mercedes had signed Lewis Hamilton for 2012.

Jordan had been battling an “aggressive” form of bladder and prostate cancer, which spread to his spine and pelvis.

A family statement read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025.”

Tributes have been pouring in from the entire sporting world.

Eddie Jordan tribute
Eddie Jordan tribute

Aston Martin, which are housed at Silverstone, formerly the base of Jordan’s F1 team, will sport a special logo as a tribute.

Aston Martin revealed the logo ahead of FP1 in Shanghai.

“Honoring a true legend of our sport and team. Eddie Jordan’s name will proudly feature on our car this weekend as we pay tribute to his incredible legacy in motorsport,” Aston Martin wrote on their social media channels.

The logo is based on Jordan GP’s from their debut season in 1991. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Key Marc Marquez change is likened to Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
21m ago
Aston Martin reveal touching Eddie Jordan tribute for F1 Chinese GP
Aston Martin
F1 News
1h ago
Which four F1 teams have upgrades for the Chinese Grand Prix?
Isack Hadjar
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lando Norris
F1
1h ago
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Pit lane in China

More News

F1 News
2h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint qualifying: Live stream for free
F1
WSBK News
12h ago
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 to get race debut this year
Nicolas Zavoli & Giovanni Baggi with 2025 Ducati Panigale V4. Credit: Aviobike WRS.
RR News
13h ago
Race winning superbike could be yours for less than £70,000
V&M Honda RVF750R RC45. Credit: The Bike Specialists.
MotoGP News
13h ago
How will Giacomo Agostini react if Marc Marquez beats his all time record?
Marc Marquez, Giacomo Agostini
MotoGP News
14h ago
Key “personal preferences” on Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP bike identified
Marc Marquez's #93 Ducati Desmosedici GP25, 2025 Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.