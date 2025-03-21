Max Verstappen says “too slow” Red Bull shouldn’t be on front row

Max Verstappen's verdict to securing a front-row start for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen believes his Red Bull doesn’t belong on the front row for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint race.

The reigning world champion will start second for Saturday’s sprint race in Shanghai after being narrowly beaten to pole position by Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Despite missing out on the fastest time by just 0.018s, Verstappen was delighted with his result, insisting his Red Bull does not have the inherent pace to warrant his P2 starting position.

"I'm very happy. In practice, we were quite a bit off so I'm very happy to be on the front row,” said the Dutchman, who was only 16th in Friday’s sole practice session.

"The lap was very good. It's always very tough when you go from a medium to soft with no references and when you look at it, 0.018s off pole, I don't even think we should have been on the front row anyway so I'm very happy to be second.

"The balance was not massively off. We were just too slow but this is good for us,” Verstappen continued.

“A little motivation boost for everyone that we keep nailing the laps and maximising everything you have got and you need to do that as well when you are struggling a bit more for pace.”

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris could only take third and sixth, but Verstappen still doesn’t think the Red Bull is quick enough to challenge the McLaren duo.

"They looked very fast up until that last run, so it will be hard to keep them behind,” he insisted. “Hopefully it will be fun and we can race a bit, that would be nice for me.”

Contrasting fortunes for Red Bull drivers 

Verstappen’s new teammate Liam Lawson suffered a disastrous qualifying and was eliminated in SQ1 with the slowest time, meaning he will start 20th and last for the sprint race.

The result means that former F1 title rivals Hamilton and Verstappen will share the front row of the grid.

"Verstappen vs Hamilton into Turn 1, Piastri in behind. What can Norris do? I'm pumped,” said Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Le Mans News
5m ago
How Robert Wickens’s Corvette GT3 car has been modified for IMSA return
Robert Wickens
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton receives rare praise from Red Bull’s Helmut Marko
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Williams at centre of investigation for odd F1 wing footage breach
Williams face an FIA investigation in China
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta names the one thing he’d like KTM to take from Ducati
Pedro Acosta, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Revealed: The F1 teams impacted by flexi-wing clampdown
Alpine

More News

RR News
2h ago
Crowe brothers send combative message to Isle of Man TT competition
Crowe brothers
MotoGP News
2h ago
Injured Jorge Martin reacts to Marc Marquez's MotoGP domination
Marc Marquez
F1 News
3h ago
Blow for under-fire Jack Doohan; new power unit fitted after practice failure
Jack Doohan, Alpine
F1 News
3h ago
Why Charles Leclerc went unpunished for F1 delta time breach
Charles Leclerc avoided a penalty for a delta time breach
WSBK News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea offers behind-the-scenes glimpse at excruciating recovery
Jonathan Rea