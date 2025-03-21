Revealed: The F1 teams impacted by flexi-wing clampdown

At least two F1 teams have been affected by the FIA’s flexi-wing clampdown at the Chinese Grand Prix.

After gathering evidence of rear wings at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, F1’s governing body the FIA imposed an immediate reduction in the tolerance allowance they are permitted to flex from this weekend’s second round of the season in Shanghai.

While the suspicions largely surrounded current F1 pacesetters McLaren, it is understood that Ferrari, Alpine and Haas also drew interest despite all teams passing the checks in Melbourne.

McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes have not had to make any changes to their cars, however, Alpine and Haas have been impacted by the FIA’s move to stamp out so-called ‘mini-DRS’ tricks.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu confirmed to Sky Sports F1 that the team’s rear wing has had to be stiffened after being close to the 2mm limit in Melbourne.

Alpine racing director Dave Greenwood admitted that his team have also made last-minute adjustments to their rear wing design.

“We’ve had to do some work back at the factory to make sure we were in a correct place here, but I think that’s fairly normal in these situations,” he told Motorsport.

“When a rule and an allowance of deflection changes, you need to check that you are going to be able to comply with that as well.

“I think you can imagine the time scales were very small, so it’s not like you can do something revolutionary. But yeah, there are things we can do to make sure we comply.”

Haas have made changes to their rear wing

The more stringent tests coming into affect from China allow just a 0.75mm slot gap variance from a 75kg load test applied to the mainplane.

Christian Horner, whose Red Bull team have been suspicious about what their rivals are up to, admitted it remains unclear how the technical directive will impact the competitive order.

“It’s their job [the FIA] obviously to police these things,” Horner said on Friday.

“They obviously saw things that they weren’t particularly happy with at the last race. So therefore, as is their prerogative, they’ve tightened up those regulations through TD that came out this week.

“Now, what effect it has up and down the grid, I really don’t know. But that’s just part and parcel of Formula 1. TDs are almost forthcoming on a weekly basis.”

No changes for McLaren despite suspicions

Much attention has surrounded McLaren given they were at the centre of the ‘mini DRS’ controversy last season when Red Bull made accusations against them.

But unlike last year, when McLaren did have to modify their car, the reigning world champions have been unaffected by the new ruling this time around.

"We don't have to change anything,” F1 world championship leader Lando Norris confirmed on Thursday. “Ours was fine. In fact, ours was too good and we are not pushing the limits enough.

“Already if this new [ruling] was in place last weekend, we'd also be fine. So it's not directed at us. It's directed at other teams, which probably means we need to push it even more."

Speaking during Sky’s F1 coverage on Friday, pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz said: “While all they suspicion has been on McLaren, they passed the test in Australia.

“They are using the same wing as Australia here and they’ve passed the test here as well. They are not affected by this new rule change.”