Carlos Sainz’s ‘nothing new’ take on controversial Red Bull F1 driver swap

Carlos Sainz offered a blunt assessment about Red Bull’s latest controversial in-season F1 driver swap.

Liam Lawson has been sent back to sister squad Racing Bulls after making a terrible start to his Red Bull career, with Yuki Tsunoda moving in the opposite direction to earn a promotion to the senior team.

Red Bull’s ruthless decision to demote Lawson just two races into the new season has been the hot topic in the F1 paddock and drawn criticism - even from star driver Max Verstappen.

New Williams driver Sainz made his F1 debut with Toro Rosso in 2015 and was on Red Bull’s books until he left in 2019 due to seeing no path to the main team.

“It’s nothing new, no. It’s just the Red Bull and the way things are handled in Red Bull, and the way things go in Red Bull,” the Spaniard told Sky Sports F1.

“We’ve seen it the last 10 years in Formula 1, or since I’m in F1 that that’s the way things are done there.

“One day you get the chance. The next day, if you don’t do exactly the way you’re expected to do, you get the upgrade or the downgrade, you know, and that’s the way things are at Red Bull. So, yeah, no news for me.”

Sainz added: “Everyone says it’s the toughest job in Formula 1 being obviously next to Max in a car that Max knows so well.

“I guess it’s a good thing for me, but at the same time, I don’t care, because I’m in the place that I want to be right now, and in a good place also for my future for myself, and I cannot wait to see where we can get to with Williams.”

Alex Albon backs Liam Lawson to bounce back

Alex Albon, who was brutally booted out of Red Bull following a tough stint alongside Verstappen, expressed sympathy towards Lawson but backed him to recover from the setback.

“I think Liam has got a great opportunity,” the Williams driver told Sky Sports F1.

“I feel like for Liam, if I was in his shoes, I would have a huge amount of determination and grit to prove how he can bounce back.

“I think that’s an amazing story he can tell and he can own that. I think he’s got the talent to do that.

“He can really put himself immediately on the radar back again. I don’t think he needs to, but it would be good for him and to quieten everything down a bit, just focusing on himself.

“He will do a good job.”