Aston Martin F1 form prompts key talks amid Fernando Alonso fear

Aston Martin’s poor start to the 2025 F1 season has prompted the team to hold a key meeting.

Other than Lance Stroll’s sixth-placed finish in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and P9 at the Chinese Grand Prix - only after three disqualifications - Aston Martin have not finished inside the top-10.

It proved to be a point-less and challenging triple-header across Japan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with Fernando Alonso’s P11 at Suzuka and Jeddah the best results managed by Aston Martin.

With F1 design legend and new signing Adrian Newey focusing on the 2026 regulations, Aston Martin are assessing how they can maximise the potential of their car, which has only been ninth-fastest at times.

"We're getting together to have a think about what we've learned over this triple-header, and [ask] what do we do going forward?” Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell said.

"Can we get more out of the car? Yes, I think we can. I think there's many areas where we look back over the last the races and [think] we can get more out of the car.

“Is it enough to win races? No. But is it where we can push forward a bit more? Yes, it is. We're learning about this car, and we're learning about all the new equipment that we've got in the factory, and how to push things forward.”

Fernando Alonso fears point-less season

After another difficult race in Saudi Arabia, Alonso admitted he is concerned he will be unable to score points this season.

"I hope there is stuff coming that can change the situation at the moment," Alonso said on Sunday.

"We are not where we wanted to be. Japan and here was especially heartbreaking to be P11 with the race I think we did. To not score any points or to not have any luck is sad, but it shows that we keep pushing.

"When we are fighting for the podiums we give our 100%. When we are fighting for P12 or P11 we still give our 100%. So this is what we will continue to do in the next races and all through this year.

"I think it's going to be difficult to score any points but we will keep trying.”

Aston Martin are seventh in the constructors’ championship on 10 points.

The Silverstone-based outfit are 10 points behind sixth-placed Haas, two clear of Racing Bulls, and four ahead of Alpine and Sauber.