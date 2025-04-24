Lando Norris backs himself despite recent struggles: “I feel like I’m the best”

“I have the confidence that the pace is there, and I feel like I’m the best at the minute, but I make my life too tough on Saturday.”

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris still believes he’s “the best at the minute” despite his recent F1 qualifying struggles.

Norris lost the lead of the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship after his fourth-place finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver’s chances of victory were ruined by a crash at the start of Q3.

This mistake came after an error-strewn Bahrain Grand Prix, where Norris finished third.

Norris could only qualify sixth after a disastrous qualifying session.

He then received a five-second time penalty for misjudging his grid position, while his race craft against Charles Leclerc was unimpressive.

Norris remains confident in his own abilities, however.

“I’m not surprised because of all the mistakes I’ve made over the last few Saturdays,” Norris said after losing the championship lead.

“My Sundays, I think I’m pretty happy with – they’ve been pretty strong. All of my Sundays, the pace has been good.

“I have the confidence that the pace is there, and I feel like I’m the best at the minute, but I make my life too tough on Saturday.

“I’m making myself work for it; it makes my Sundays a little bit more fun at times.

“I gotta work on my Saturdays, and if I can work on my Saturdays, I’m confident I can get back to where I was.”

Team Norris still playing the team game

Despite his main rival for the championship behind his teammate, Norris’ side of the garage was still keen to play the team game in Saudi Arabia.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella revealed that Norris’ engineer - Will Joseph - advised Piastri’s engineer when it came to overtaking on track

“You have given me the opportunity to tell you a story,” Stella explained. “The story is that Lando’s race engineer proactively told Oscar’s race engineer that we struggled to pass Lewis because we tried twice at Turn 27, and he passed us back into Turn 1.

“So we made sure Oscar knew that, and he give it a go directly into Turn 1. I was very proud that I didn’t need to prompt anything; I was just a spectator to an example of the great team spirit we have at McLaren.

“Well done to Will Joseph and Tom Stallard and the team, but I wanted to praise the mechanics and Charlie Hooper, who leads the operation in the garage, as we needed to change pretty much all the parts [on Norris’s car] apart from the chassis and power unit.

“There is always a bit of nervousness when you have to change so many parts and check everything, but it gave Lando the opportunity to go and score important points.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Red Bull warned of Williams-like decline if Max Verstappen leaves in 2026
Williams and Red Bull on track
MotoGP News
4m ago
Fabio Quartararo urges 2026 Yamaha V4 shift: “I never really won in a fight”
Quartararo, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin set for Madrid return as Aprilia “treat him like a son”
Jorge Martin, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro “nervous” ahead of Honda MotoGP debut: “This is the biggest team ever”
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
1h ago
2025 Official Oulton Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 2
Bradley Ray, 2025 Oulton Park BSB test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Guenther Steiner raises alarming concern about Lewis Hamilton’s struggles at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2h ago
MotoGP to debut spin on F1’s ‘driver of the day’ fan vote during Spanish GP coverage
MotoGP 2025 Qatar GP
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris backs himself despite recent struggles: “I feel like I’m the best”
Lando Norris
F1 News
3h ago
Revealed: Jack Doohan’s €10 million sponsor key to F1 future at Alpine
Jack Doohan
F1 News
4h ago
Support grows for Sebastian Vettel to replace Helmut Marko at Red Bull
Sebastian Vettel and Helmut Marko