Lewis Hamilton hits back at critics who have 'no insight into what is going on'

Lewis Hamilton has batted away criticism following his difficult start to the 2025 F1 season at Ferrari.

Hamilton’s Ferrari career has failed to live up to expectations so far.

Ferrari haven't produced a title-challenging F1 car, with Charles Leclerc’s third-place finish in Saudi Arabia their only podium appearance so far.

Hamilton has lagged well behind teammate Leclerc across a number of weekends.

In Jeddah, Hamilton finished over 30 seconds behind Leclerc.

After the race, it led to a startling revelation from Hamilton that there’s no quick fix and it could be a “long season”.

Speaking at the FIA press conference in Miami, Hamilton was asked how he deals with people questioning him after a lacklustre start to the year.

“I just don’t really think about it,” Hamilton said. “I try not to really focus on opinions of people that have no insight into actually what is going on – insights from individuals that have never been in my position.

“So yeah, I just keep my head down and try to continue to enjoy the work that I do with the people I work with.”

Lewis Hamilton tight-lipped on struggles

Hamilton has remained tight-lipped on where in particular he has been struggling.

The seven-time world champion has shown flashes of pace throughout the year.

He took pole for the sprint race before dominating the race in Shanghai.

His race pace during the Bahrain Grand Prix was also impressive.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Maranello, Hamilton wasn’t prepared to give too much away.

“Not particularly – I mean, when I joined Mercedes, the first six months were tough getting attuned to working with new people,” Hamilton added.

“Obviously, the engineers I'm working with now are used to setting up a car for a different driver and a different driving style, and I'm used to driving a car with a different driving style.

“So it’s a combination of a bunch of different things.”

Hamilton wasn’t convinced that the fact Miami is a sprint weekend - like China - will play into his hands.

However, he did allude to the fact the condensed weekend means there’s less chance of making incorrect setup chances.

“I can’t really explain it too much. In the Sprint race there’s not a huge amount of changes you make. I think the one thing to take from it is that we didn’t make a lot of changes – if any – going from P1 to quali, whereas on all the other weekends we’ve been tinkering with the car and making it worse,” Hamilton explained.