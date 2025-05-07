Oscar Piastri dodged a bullet by quitting Alpine to lead F1 championship

An excellent start to the 2025 F1 season sees Oscar Piastri leading the championship and viewed as the title favourite, but his career trajectory could have looked very different.

Piastri claimed his fourth win from six races - and third consecutive victory - with another clinical drive at the Miami Grand Prix to extend his advantage at the top of the championship to 16 points over McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

The 24-year-old Australian now has six career wins with a McLaren team emerging from the winter in a dominant position having triumphed to a first constructors’ crown since 1998 last year.

But had events played out differently, Piastri could have made his F1 debut elsewhere.

Oscar Piastri-Alpine saga explained

A contract saga took place over the summer of 2022 when Piastri, then Alpine’s reserve driver after winning back-to-back titles in Formula 3 and Formula 2, was announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement following the two-time world champion’s shock decision to quit and join rivals Aston Martin.

Piastri appeared to be set for an F1 promotion with Alpine in 2023 but issued a remarkable statement on social media that went viral.

"I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year," he said. "This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

Piastri could have ended up as teammates with Pierre Gasly

McLaren and Alpine's legal battle

A messy tug-of-war for Piastri’s services then ensued between McLaren and Alpine in a matter which went before F1’s Contract Recognition Board.

Alpine racked up over £500,000 in legal fees and ultimately missed out on Piastri, who turned his back on the team that helped steer his career since he joined their driver academy in 2020 in favour of a move to McLaren.

Prior to Alonso’s exit taking Alpine by surprise, the team had planned for Piastri to be loaned out to Williams in 2023 for potentially up to two seasons, before returning to Alpine for 2025 on a firm two-year deal.

But Piastri and his manager, former Red Bull driver Mark Webber, decided it would be best to start looking at alternative options.

This is when McLaren entered the picture. Piastri and McLaren began positive negotiations and he was ultimately chosen to replace the underperforming Daniel Ricciardo and partner Norris for 2023.

Two seasons later, after some rapid progression and impressive displays in F1, Piastri is now regarded as one of the hottest prospects on the grid and finds himself in his first-ever title fight.

Considering Alpine’s competitive fortunes in recent years and the turbulence that continues to surround the team following a bombshell resignation and driver mess, it is clear Piastri dodged a bullet by taking the path he did.