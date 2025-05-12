Valtteri Bottas gets Mercedes test outing in fastest-ever F1 car

Valtteri Bottas returned to Mercedes action at the Circuit Paul Ricard, running in the team’s dominant 2020 F1 car.

After failing to land a full-time drive at Sauber for 2025, Bottas returned to Mercedes as their test and reserve driver.

Bottas was in action earlier this year, driving for McLaren in their MCL60 from 2023. 

This test was seen as preparation for Bottas in case he had to stand in for either McLaren driver.

Mercedes and McLaren have shared reserve drivers over the years, with Mick Schumacher available to both previously.

Bottas got back behind the wheel of a Mercedes, driving the W11 over the weekend.

The Finn drove at the Circuit Paul Ricard, which hosted the French Grand Prix between 2018 and 2022.

Kimi Antonelli also got more test time under his belt.

The 18-year-old Italian was in the Mercedes W16 - their 2025 car.

Bottas’ “reunited” with fastest-ever F1 car

The Mercedes W11 is widely regarded as the fastest F1 car of all time.

While it’s not the most successful, it’s seen as the fastest F1 car because of the number of lap records it set and the sheer amount of downforce it had.

In the hands of Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, it took 13 wins and 15 pole positions during the COVID-hit 2020 campaign.

An operational error cost Mercedes the win with Hamilton at Monza.

While a pit stop blunder and puncture meant George Russell didn’t win on his Mercedes debut at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Mercedes were beaten on merit at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen coming out on top.

Verstappen also won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position.

Hamilton won his seventh title with the team with a legendary drive in tricky conditions at Istanbul Park.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

