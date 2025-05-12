F1 world champion backs Mick Schumacher for Cadillac seat as support grows

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel believes Mick Schumacher deserves a “second chance”, backing him to join Cadillac.

Cadillac are undecided on their F1 driver line-up for next year.

The American outfit will join the 2026 F1 grid as the 11th team.

They’re still weighing up their options with a host of experienced drivers available.

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have all been linked with Cadillac in recent months.

Schumacher is also thought to be in the frame, receiving the support of ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Vettel, who is close friends with Schumacher, believes the former Haas driver can compete with the best in F1.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that he gets another chance because I believe he can absolutely keep up with the others,” Vettel said to Sport.de.

“He is much more mature. And I think he’s doing a very good job at Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

“It would be nice if he gets a second chance in the Cadillac.

“We are obviously in contact and I also heard how things ended for him in Formula 1. I wish him the best.”

Does Schumacher deserve F1 return?

Haas dropped Schumacher at the end of the 2022 season.

While the German was generally out-performed by teammate Kevin Magnussen, his run of high-profile crashes earlier in the season proved costly.

Team principal Guenther Steiner grew frustrated by the amount of crash damage amid the cost cap.

There were also suggestions that Steiner and Haas were irked by the Schumacher family’s involvement with Uncle Ralf Schumacher, a pundit for Sky Germany.

Schumacher struggled to show overall raw pace during his time in F1, often faring better in races.

Since leaving Haas, he’s been Mercedes' test and reserve driver.

He’s part of Alpine, racing for them in the World Endurance Championship.

Schumacher was in the running to join the French manufacturer for 2025 - but Alpine opted for Jack Doohan instead. 

Schumacher’s chances of an F1 return will come down to whether Cadillac believes there’s still untapped pace.

On paper, Perez and Bottas are quicker and more accomplished drivers who could lead a new team.

