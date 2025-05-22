George Russell predicts Monaco GP tactics shake-up: ‘You can’t back everyone up anymore’

George Russell expects the new two-stop strategy rule will have a significant impact on the tactics deployed by teams at this weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

To spice up the show, F1 announced that all drivers must complete two mandatory pit stops during the 78-lap race on Sunday in Monte Carlo.

Due to the lack of overtaking opportunities in the principality, F1 hopes that forcing drivers to make a second pit stop could make the race more entertaining.

In the 2024 race, race winner Charles Leclerc didn’t have to make a pit stop after completing his tyre change under the early red flag.

This will be avoided this year due to all 20 drivers being forced to make two stops.

Speaking to media, including Crash.net, on Thursday in Monaco, Russell explained why the new ruling could make race pace more important than in previous years.

“We are excited for this weekend because we know quali has been a strength,” Russell said.

“We have been within a tenth of pole on so many occasions, yet to fully convert it. This two-stop strategy is going to be really interesting to see how it plans out.

“In the past, it was solely about qualifying and you could manage the gaps to the cars behind, you could back everybody up and just keep it tight. I don’t think that’s going to be the case this weekend.

“Race pace isn’t meaningless and we know that hasn’t been a strength. A little bit of mixed feelings.”

Russell unsure of F1 pecking order

Monaco is unique as it’s made up of just slow-speed corners.

Over the years, Ferrari have been the team to beat in Monaco.

Leclerc took pole in 2021 and should have won the race in 2022 had it not been for poor strategy.

Leclerc finally got redemption in 2024, winning the race from pole.

However, with the SF-25 struggling in low-speed corners this year, Russell is unsure which team will be best this weekend.

“I think we’ve been probably on average the third-best team this season but being the third-best team has often found ourselves on the podium or qualifying in the top three so it’s not quite as straightforward as it was in the past,” Russell explained.

“Red Bull only have Max performing at the moment. Lando and Oscar are both there in the race but sometimes their quali performance is a bit inconsistent.

“Equally, Ferrari sometimes have better races or worse races. They were pretty good at Imola in race pace, they were pretty good in Jeddah as well but now we’re in Monaco where they’ve been the kings of in the past but maybe their new car isn’t as suited. Right now, we’re not too sure.”