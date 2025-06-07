“Big difference” which is bad news for Lando Norris is pointed out

McLaren intra-team battle analysed after F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

The key difference between the performances of McLaren’s two drivers has been spotted.

McLaren have possessed Formula 1’s fastest car for roughly the past year, charging past Red Bull to win the constructors’ championship last year and clinging onto it with an iron grip this year.

Oscar Piastri is also three points clear of teammate Lando Norris at the top of the F1 standings.

Max Verstappen trails the championship leader by 25 points and left last weekend’s F1 Spanish Grand Prix angrily implying he might not be able to challenge for the title.

But even Norris is often struggling to contend with Piastri, who has won five out of nine grands prix in 2025.

“His challenge is to find the weaknesses,” Julianne Cerasoli advised Norris about his teammate on the F1 Nation podcast.

“Because there were weaknesses in the past.

“The end of last year was important for Oscar because would always hear ‘you are always getting better’ but, at the end, he wasn’t happy.

“He had to dig deep in the winter break to understand what he was doing wrong, especially in race pace.

“Lando is very good with race pace so Oscar is learning quicker.

“It is hard, at the moment, to find weaknesses.

“Wheel-to-wheel, he is good. Qualifying, he is good. He’s always calm, always settled, he finds solutions.

“It is hard for Lando.”

Lando Norris urged to improve F1 qualifying

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Jesús Balseiro recalled: “Remember the same place a year ago, Lando was on pole but he lost the first corner.

“He lost a race which could have been McLaren’s. We thought the Red Bull was still the dominant car but later we learned that it wasn’t.

“Oscar doesn’t give any room, he is flawless weekend after weekend.

“Maybe that’s the big difference between him and Lando.
“Lando used to make enough mistakes to leave the door open to Max.

“So far, with Oscar, we find a flawless driver.”

Cerasoli pointed out: “Lando needs to up his game in qualifying.

“If he qualifies first, engineers tell us that being in free air gives you three tenths.

“Three tenths against his teammate means he will win the race.

“He needs to qualify better. Then he doesn’t have to play any other games.”

Norris qualified on pole position at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and duly converted it into a race win.

In Spain, last weekend, he bemoaned errors which cost him in qualifying.

McLaren have racked up three 1-2 finishes this season already.

Even amid the flexi-wing clampdown in Spain, Norris noted it changed nothing.

The challenge for McLaren may be how to appease both drivers in a title battle.

Andrea Stella insists their pre-race debriefs have not changed despite their drivers both sitting first and second in the standings.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
17m ago
Marc Marquez reignites Ducati MotoGP bike spec debate after Aragon sprint dominance
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
54m ago
Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha “unrideable” in Aragon MotoGP sprint
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
“Big difference” which is bad news for Lando Norris is pointed out
Lando Norris
MotoGP Results
1h ago
Aragon Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Sprint Race Results
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Aragon MotoGP Sprint

More News

Moto2 Results
2h ago
2025 Aragon Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Aragon GP, 2025
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
RR Results
2h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Tuesday June 3)
Isle of Man TT 2025 Superstock Race 1
RR News
3h ago
Michael Evans stripped of maiden Isle of Man TT podium
Michael Evans, Dafabet Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP Race Report
3h ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez overcomes poor start for seventh Sprint success
Marc Marquez leads Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose