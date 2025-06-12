Observation Lewis Hamilton is ‘doubting himself’ amid Ferrari misery

Observation about Lewis Hamilton "doubting himself" made amid Ferrari F1 struggles.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Jacques Villeneuve believes Lewis Hamilton is “doubting himself” amid his ongoing Ferrari malaise.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton endured what he described as his “worst” race for Ferrari last time out at the Spanish Grand Prix, as he finished sixth only after a penalty for Max Verstappen.

Despite securing a season-best qualifying result and running as high as fourth in the early stages, Hamilton mysteriously lacked pace and was ordered out of the way of his faster teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton ultimately finished seventh on the road after being overtaken by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg before he was promoted to P6 due to Verstappen’s penalty.

The 40-year-old Briton was left in a hugely despondent mood after the race, leaving 1997 world champion Villeneuve concerned.

“It’s not a happy place for Lewis Hamilton. Spain was hard to watch,” Villeneuve told BetVictor Casino.

“It's hard to understand because he has shown the speed, he's qualified, but it's not consistent. And it seems that he's doubting himself. Even when he speaks, he doesn't seem full of energy.

“That's hard to see from a champion like Lewis. It's not an easy place to be in. It's a team where you get so much attention that when you don't win the weight of it is tenfold.”

Pressure on Ferrari to improve

While Leclerc is currently faring much better than Hamilton, having claimed his third podium of the season in Barcelona, Villeneuve insisted that Ferrari need to make improvements to their car.

Ferrari already find themselves a huge 197 points adrift of McLaren in the constructors’ championship just nine races into the season and have not been in contention for wins aside from Monaco.

Villeneuve criticised Ferrari for continuing to underdeliver. 

“Ferrari has to focus on getting better, because right now it's not good enough. And then if the two drivers don't work the same way, that makes it a little bit more difficult,” he added.

“We hear every race that things are going to get better! So, I have stopped listening to all that's supposed to be coming to a track. It rarely pans out.

“It's been years of this, years and years of this situation and they haven't figured it out yet. So, I don't think the answer is in what is already there.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
15m ago
Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick
Martin Brundle
WSBK News
46m ago
Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK Race 1 “not easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, win “very important”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stunning market rumour involves Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow joining forces
Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, 2019 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Dominique Aegerter out of Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after Race 1 crash
Dominique Aegerter, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Resurgent Pecco Bagnaia enters ‘stronghold’ - ‘beginning of turnaround’
Pecco Bagnaia
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans
3h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: LIVE UPDATES!
No.7 Toyota, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans