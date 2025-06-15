McLaren boss Andrea Stella: Lando Norris misjudgement ‘should not have happened’

“It was about to cost many more points for the team. Already, costly for the team. Definitely an incident that should have not happened.”

Andrea Stella
Andrea Stella

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella has described Lando Norris’ incident with Oscar Piastri at the Canadian Grand Prix as “costly” and shouldn't have happened. 

Norris ran into the back of his teammate on the run down to Turn 1 on Lap 67 of the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The British driver took the blame for the incident, apologising over the team radio immediately.

Norris said to race engineer Will Joseph: “Yeah, sorry, my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me.”

It’s the first time the McLaren drivers have collided since being teammates at the start of 2023.

McLaren’s top management, Stella and Zak Brown, have already admitted earlier in the year that an incident between their drivers was inevitable given they’re fighting for the title.

When asked for his view on the incident, Stella told Sky Sports: “We never want to see a McLaren involved in an accident and definitely we never want to see the two McLarens touching each other.

“It’s something definitely we need to review because this a very clear principle. At the same time, it’s a contact that happened because of a misjudgement, just Lando misjudged the distance to the car ahead and therefore there was no malice I have to say.

“Lando owned immediately, took responsibility for that which we appreciate but certainly something for us to discuss and review. The principles are already in place.

“I think our drivers will have something to learn further and we go racing again.”

The incident was costly for Norris’ F1 title hopes.

As Piastri got away unscathed, the gap between the pair is now 22 points after 10 races.

“It’s absolutely a misjudgement which cost Lando quite a lot in the championship,” Stella added.

“It was about to cost many more points for the team. Already, costly for the team. Definitely an incident that should have not happened.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

