Lewis Hamilton “devastated” by “horrible” groundhog hit which damaged Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton upset to have hit an animal during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says he is “devastated” to have hit a groundhog during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time F1 world champion, who is a vegan, struck the animal on Lap 13 of Sunday’s race, causing significant damage to the floor of his Ferrari.

Hamilton reported he was “nowhere” during the race as he struggled for pace with his ailing car on his way to a sixth-place finish behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

The 40-year-old Briton said he was upset to have collided with the groundhog.

“I was feeling pretty decent up until then, I got a good start, held position, I was managing tyres well. I was feeling optimistic,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“I didn’t see it happen but I heard I hit a groundhog. That’s devastating. I love animals and I’m so sad about it. That’s horrible. That’s never happened to me here before.

“The floor, the right side, there’s a hole in it and all the vanes are all gone.

“Given that, and that we had a brake issue halfway through as well, and stayed out probably too long in the first stop and coming out behind traffic, it went from one thing to another.

“So I’m grateful that I could just finish, particularly with the brake issue I had, and bag those points.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur told the official F1 channel: “We had a big kiss with a marmot on lap eight or lap nine. This damaged all the front part of the floor.”

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle explained the 20 points of downforce loss Hamilton suffered equates to around half a second a lap.

Lewis Hamilton chasing Ferrari for upgrade

Hamilton insisted Ferrari need more upgrades in order to challenge their rivals at the front of the grid, having languished well behind Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren.

“We’re really in need of an upgrade and there a lot of things that need to change for us to be able to compete at the front,” he said.

Asked if an upgrade is in the pipeline for Ferrari, Hamilton replied: “They don’t really talk about it much, I’ve been chasing them!

“There is something coming hopefully next week but I don’t know if it’s much, I don’t think it’s going to be a lot. I just think it’s one of those years.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 Feature
7m ago
F1 Canadian GP winners and losers: Has Lando Norris blown title hopes?
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
10m ago
Joan Mir “happy” with carbon fibre swingarm, but losing “10k” on the straight
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
54m ago
Enea Bastianini felt progress in “two issues I have been constantly facing”
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: “We found the improvements we needed”
Maverick Vinales

More News

NASCAR News
1h ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen advised Shane van Gisbergen before dominant NASCAR Mexico win
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
1h ago
Will McLaren change ‘free to race’ policy after Canada clash?
Norris was out on the spot following the clash
Le Mans News
1h ago
Wayne Taylor “not upset” by DNF on team’s Le Mans debut
Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac
MotoGP News
2h ago
Yamaha reveals deadline for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP team-mate decision
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
F1 News
2h ago
‘Leading paddock source’ links George Russell with shock move for F1 2026
George Russell