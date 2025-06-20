Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc take £3m Ferrari supercar for spin

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc take £3m Ferrari supercar for test drive.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc took Ferrari’s new £3m supercar for a track test at Fiorano.

The Ferrari duo took it in turns to drive each other around the team’s in-house test track in the F80, which boasts a 3-litre V6 with three motors and is capable of producing 1200 bhp.

It is the most powerful model Ferrari has ever created and generates more horsepower than an F1 engine.

The F80 can go from 0-60mph in just 2.1 seconds, and 0.125mph in 5.75s.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc were immediately impressed by the supercar’s capabilities.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton acknowledged: “Okay, I’ve got to order me one of these. It drives so nice!”

In a video released by Ferrari, Hamilton is seen driving Leclerc around the track, with the Monegasque joking he was left with a “headache” because he “hates to be the passenger”.

Hamilton described the car as “the fastest road car I’ve ever been in.”

“I’ve never driven anything like that on the road. This is another level,” he added.

“It’s definitely a very cool car. Very futuristic, you know?”

Leclerc confirmed he would be ordering a model in "all black". 

“We were saying how light the car feels, it’s crazy. The turning is so good, so reactive," he continued. 

“In terms of balance, I think it’s the best car ever.”

It marked a break from what has been a frustrating 2025 F1 season for Hamilton and Leclerc, who have struggled amid Ferrari’s disappointing lack of competitiveness so far this year. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

