Toto Wolff disputes George Russell’s claim about Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff admits Mercedes are "exploring" Max Verstappen amid uncertainty over George Russell's future.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff has disputed George Russell’s claim that his contract talks are being delayed because Mercedes are talking to Max Verstappen.

Russell, who is out of contract next year, suggested ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix that Mercedes are having conversations with Verstappen about signing the four-time world champion next season.

Despite making an impressive start to the 2025 F1 season and claiming his and Mercedes’ first victory of the year last time out in Canada, Russell still hasn’t been handed a contract extension that was widely viewed as being a formality.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028 but the Dutchman is understood to have break clauses inserted into his current deal which would allow him to exit the team early.

Wolff publicly courted Verstappen last year as he looked for a replacement for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, before eventually promoting Mercedes protege Kimi Antonelli alongside Russell.

"There is no delay in George's contract negotiations because it's pretty clear, since a long time, what our timings were and are,” Wolff told Sky Sports on Friday.

"We have known each other for such a long time, so there is no such thing as a delay.

"As team principal of the best car brand in the world, it's clear you explore what a four-time world champion will do in the future, and that could be long into the future. That has no effect on us putting a signature on George's contract.”

Wolff admits Mercedes “exploring” Verstappen 

Verstappen continues to be linked with Mercedes
Verstappen continues to be linked with Mercedes

Wolff did appear to indicate that Mercedes are "exploring" the possibility of signing Verstappen.

"What we try to do in the team is be transparent as good as we are. You can choose to hold things under wraps or do what I've done over the last 12 years and put it out there and say 'this is the situation’,” he explained.

"These drivers are clever people. They talk with each other and I'm always open about these things and say it how it is.

"There's no such thing as saying 'we are going to sign Max'. This is so far away that it's not realistic. With George, we talk about everything.”

Speaking in Friday’s press conference, Wolff said he could see Verstappen and Russell teaming up at Mercedes.

"I can imagine every line-up,” Wolff said. “I had Rosberg and Hamilton and fighting for a world championship, so everything else afterwards is easy.

“There's pros and cons of having two drivers fighting each other hard. We've seen examples where that functioned and other examples where it didn’t.

“And when it comes to the contract situation, you know, our sport is pressure, constant pressure, whether you're in the car, outside of the car, you just need to cope with that. And George knows that, like any other driver knows it.

“I feel that when you're being put in a comfort zone, sometimes that is actually more detrimental to performance than having a certain pressure point in the system.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
6m ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo takes pole, Marc Marquez off front row
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP Results
14m ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
33m ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals amusing moment he mistook Brad Pitt for a “random fan”
Brad Pitt on set for the F1 Movie
MotoGP News
55m ago
Manager claims Jorge Martin “is free of contract” in explosive interview on Aprilia MotoGP dispute
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Ex-Ferrari F1 boss Luca Di Montezemolo makes surprise McLaren switch
Luca Di Montezemolo

More News

MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Saturday Practice Results
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch Dutch MotoGP qualifying & sprint race today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
Joan Mir
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying today: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
2024 Austrian GP start
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff disputes George Russell’s claim about Max Verstappen
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff