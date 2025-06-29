Toto Wolff reveals what he said to Kimi Antonelli in garage after Max Verstappen crash

Toto Wolff has revealed what he told Kimi Antonelli after crashing into Max Verstappen on the first lap of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Antonelli took both himself and Verstappen out when he locked up at Turn 3 and slammed into the rear of the four-time world champion’s Red Bull.

The 18-year-old Italian has been handed a three-place grid drop for next weekend’s British Grand Prix for causing the coming together.

“These mistakes happen,” Wolff told media including Crash.net at the Red Bull Ring as he reflected on the collision following Sunday’s race.

“The rears locked on the car. I’m not entirely sure if it was his fault or a system, I didn’t look through the data nor did I hear because we were concentrating on the race but that happens.

“It’s unfortunate - unfortunate for Max and Red Bull that Kimi hit him. But it’s racing.”

Wolff went on to reveal what he said to Antonelli upon his return to the Mercedes garage following the incident.

“He came into the garage quickly and I said ‘well that wasn’t great’, which he obviously knew,” Wolff explained.

“But he said the tyres just locked and we need to analyse that. But again, there’s margin for error in our business.

“It’s a shame that we took another car out with us, but that can happen. It can happen to the great ones, to the inexperienced ones, to the experienced ones. It’s just part of Formula 1.”

Verstappen defends Antonelli

Verstappen and Antonelli chatted immediately after their clash

Rather than putting the blame on Antonelli, Verstappen instead leapt to the defence of his younger rival.

Explaining the conversation he had with Antonelli immediately after the crash, Verstappen said: “I just asked what happened, because he was the only car that was there with me, with this wheel hanging off.

“So I was like ‘I’m pretty sure that he hit me’. And then of course I saw the footage once I came back [to the garage] and it happens.

“Every driver has made a mistake like that in their career, and also, Kimi is a very big talent, so he learns from that, and that’s all fine.”

Asked by Crash.net if he was impressed with how Verstappen handled the situation and reacted to Antonelli, Wolff replied: “These guys are kart kids, there is a similar trajectory.

“As a race driver you know that can happen, it happens to everyone and I think this is why there was no big animosity I guess.”