Savage Oscar Piastri f-bomb radio swipe at Alpine emerges

Oscar Piastri was not happy with the Alpine pair during the Austrian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri took a savage swipe at Alpine over team radio during the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Australian was left frustrated by the actions of both Alpine drivers during the closing stages of Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring as he finished second to McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

As he tried to chase down Norris, Piastri was forced onto the grass by Franco Colapinto while lapping the Alpine driver. Piastri also lost time behind Pierre Gasly, who blocked the championship leader into Turn 1 two laps after the near-miss with Colapinto.

Nearly three years ago, Piastri left Alpine following a famous social media spat and subsequent contract tug-of-war between the French manufacturer and McLaren.

In an apparent reference to his previous fallout with Alpine, a frustrated Piastri said over team radio: “Alpine still manages to find a way to fuck me over all these years later.”

The radio message was not broadcast during live television coverage of the grand prix but featured on his onboard and was quickly shared on social media.

Colapinto stressed Piastri was in his “blindspot” as he battled Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, but that defence did not stop the Argentine picking up a five-second time penalty and two penalty points for the incident.

What happened between Piastri and Alpine?

Following Fernando Alonso’s shock decision to join Aston Martin for the 2023 season, Alpine announced on social media that then reserve driver Piastri would be the two-time world champion’s replacement.

In a remarkable twist, Piastri denied he had signed a contract to race for Alpine and instead agreed a deal to join McLaren.

Alpine disputed this at the Contract Recognition Board but they lost.

Piastri went on to win the constructors’ championship with McLaren in 2024 and he now finds himself at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Piastri’s advantage over Norris stands at 15 points after the opening 11 rounds of the 2025 F1 season. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

