Christian Horner’s first words after emotional Red Bull exit

Christian Horner issues emotional response to Red Bull sacking.

Christian Horner
Christian Horner

Christian Horner has issued his first words following his abrupt sacking from Red Bull.

The 51-year-old Briton was relieved of his duties as team principal with immediate effect on Wednesday in an announcement which shocked the F1 world.

Horner was F1’s longest-serving team principal, running the Red Bull team for two decades from their inaugural season in 2005 until the current 2025 campaign.

During that time, Horner led Red Bull’s rise from back markers to world champions. Horner oversaw all of the team’s 124 race wins, 107 pole positions, 287 podiums and six constructors’ world championships and eight drivers’ world titles.

Horner issued his first public statement following his dismissal on Wednesday evening.

Horner leaves Red Bull with 'heavy heart' 

“After an incredible journey of 20 years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved,” Horner wrote on Instagram.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that.

“It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to six Constructors’ Championships and eight Drivers’ Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with[out] whom there would be no racing at all. You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.

“It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 – and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today.”

Footage of Horner’s emotional address to staff at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes campus on Wednesday has also emerged.

Horner will be replaced as team principal and CEO of Red Bull by Laurent Mekies, who has been promoted from sister team Racing Bulls.

Meanwhile, Alan Permane will fill the void left by Mekies at Racing Bulls. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
33s ago
Christian Horner’s first words after emotional Red Bull exit
Christian Horner
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen and Laurent Mekies break silence after Christian Horner sack
Horner, Verstappen
MotoGP News
3h ago
Jorge Martin confirms MotoGP return after Misano test
Jorge Martin, Misano Test
F1 Feature
5h ago
The incredible numbers behind Christian Horner’s time at Red Bull
Christian Horner
F1 Feature
5h ago
Christian Horner sack: What is the Red Bull management structure now?
Helmut Marko, Christian Horner

More News

MotoGP News
6h ago
The closest intra-team battle in MotoGP set for "very peculiar" track
Morbidelli, di Giannantonio,2025 Dutch MotoGP
Moto2 News
6h ago
Spanish Moto2 rider’s “two opinions” for route to world titles
Aron Canet, 2025 Moto2 Dutch TT, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
7h ago
Donington Park “challenging” for Honda at UK WorldSBK
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
7h ago
The ‘million dollar question’ surrounding Christian Horner’s sacking
Christian Horner
F1 News
8h ago
Two senior Red Bull colleagues follow Christian Horner out after tearful meeting
Christian Horner