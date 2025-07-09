Christian Horner’s first words after emotional Red Bull exit

Christian Horner has issued his first words following his abrupt sacking from Red Bull.

The 51-year-old Briton was relieved of his duties as team principal with immediate effect on Wednesday in an announcement which shocked the F1 world.

Horner was F1’s longest-serving team principal, running the Red Bull team for two decades from their inaugural season in 2005 until the current 2025 campaign.

During that time, Horner led Red Bull’s rise from back markers to world champions. Horner oversaw all of the team’s 124 race wins, 107 pole positions, 287 podiums and six constructors’ world championships and eight drivers’ world titles.

Horner issued his first public statement following his dismissal on Wednesday evening.

Horner leaves Red Bull with 'heavy heart'

“After an incredible journey of 20 years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved,” Horner wrote on Instagram.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that.

“It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to six Constructors’ Championships and eight Drivers’ Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with[out] whom there would be no racing at all. You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.

“It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 – and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today.”

Footage of Horner’s emotional address to staff at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes campus on Wednesday has also emerged.

Horner will be replaced as team principal and CEO of Red Bull by Laurent Mekies, who has been promoted from sister team Racing Bulls.

Meanwhile, Alan Permane will fill the void left by Mekies at Racing Bulls.