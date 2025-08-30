McLaren overtake Ferrari in all-time F1 record after Dutch GP lock-out

McLaren have locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri produced his best lap of the weekend to pip teammate Lando Norris to pole position at Zandvoort.

Until Q3, Norris led the way, topping all three practice sessions at the Dutch Grand Prix.

While neither driver could improve during their final lap, it was enough for Piastri to take pole.

It’s McLaren’s fourth front row lock-out of the season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar Piastri

Remarkably, McLaren had to wait 12 years (from 2012 to 2024) to claim another front-row lock-out.

Overall, it’s McLaren’s 69th front row lock-out in their history.

They have moved them one ahead of Ferrari in the all-time list.

They’re now behind Mercedes, who have 82.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Most front row lock-outs in F1

Mercedes - 82

McLaren - 69

Ferrari - 68

Williams - 62

Red Bull - 28

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The McLaren pair are embroiled in a tight title battle for this year’s drivers’ championship.

There are only nine points between Piastri and Norris.

In recent rounds, the momentum is on Norris’ side, winning three of the last four races.

That’s not entirely on merit, as Norris won at Silverstone solely due to Piastri’s 10-second time penalty.

He also benefitted from a strategy gamble in Hungary, making the most of McLaren’s one-stop strategy.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT