Lewis Hamilton shows off Niki Lauda tribute helmet for first Italian GP as Ferrari driver

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he will wear a special helmet paying tribute to Niki Lauda for his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will wear a yellow and white helmet carrying F1 legend Lauda’s name as he makes his first competitive outing as a Ferrari driver at Monza - the team’s home event.

It will be the first special helmet design Hamilton has worn since joining Ferrari at the start of the season following his blockbuster winter transfer from Mercedes.

Ferrari are paying tribute to Lauda’s first championship win 50 years ago at this weekend’s race at Monza and have unveiled a special livery which harks back to the legendary 312T that won both world titles in 1975.

As part of the celebrations, drivers Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will wear blue-and-white team kit and sport retro style overalls over the weekend.

It is set to be an emotional weekend for Hamilton, who worked closely with Lauda during his championship-winning success at Mercedes.

Lauda acted as non-executive chairman for Mercedes until his death in 2019.

The Austrian was instrumental in Hamilton’s move to Mercedes from McLaren at the end of 2012.

What Hamilton has said about Lauda

Hamilton's helmet design carries Lauda's name

Speaking about Lauda in 2020, Hamilton recalled: "Niki is someone who I miss and who I think we all miss dearly. It is a difficult subject to talk about; someone you are so fond of and someone that ultimately the world has lost but I have only the greatest memories with Niki.

"Probably the most fond memories I have are from my first conversations. We started talking some time in 2012 and I just remember being home during the day, having a call from Niki and he is trying to convince me to come to the team. It was very cool to have a call from a world champion and an icon like Niki.

"He was such a positive, funny, entertaining guy, he always had the greatest stories to tell. He was a natural born racer. He was always thinking about how we can improve. The greatest sign from Niki was if you did the job, he would take off his hat. That was for him saying: ‘Well done!’

"We would talk often after the races and he would be asking things like: ‘Hey, Lewis, what do you need to be better? What do you need?’ He was always chasing.

"If I was to learn anything from him it would be that. As a driver and within a team you naturally have to work together but you have to lead it. You have to lead the team, you have to ask the questions, you have to really dig deep and push everybody.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and forever love Niki. I know he is with us every race in spirit."

Hamilton, Ferrari braced for important weekend

Ferrari arrive at their home race off the back of a miserable Dutch Grand Prix in which both Hamilton and Leclerc crashed out.

Hamilton heads into the weekend on the back foot knowing he is carrying a five-place grid penalty after failing to slow under double yellow flags on the way to the grid before Sunday’s race at Zandvoort.

It means the 40-year-old Briton will start no higher than sixth in his maiden race at Monza in Ferrari colours.

Leclerc delivered a memorable victory at last year’s Italian Grand Prix but Ferrari are yet to win in 2025.

Leclerc has managed five podiums with a best result of second place in Monaco, while Hamilton is yet to claim a grand prix podium in 15 races since joining Ferrari.