Colton Herta gets Cadillac F1 2026 role amid F2 switch rumours

Colton Herta has been named as a Cadillac F1 test driver next year.

The American, who has long been linked with a move to F1, will fulfil the role as test driver for the new team when they enter the world championship in 2026.

Herta had been mooted as a possible option for Cadillac, who confirmed Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their driver line-up for next season last month.

The 25-year-old finished second in last year's IndyCar series and has racked up nine victories, 19 podiums and 16 poles since joining full-time in 2019.

Herta shot to fame when he became IndyCar's youngest-ever winner at just 18 years old in the same year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a Test Driver," Herta said. "This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time. To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up.

“My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal. For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team.”

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon said: “We are delighted to welcome Colton Herta as a Test Driver. Colton is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years.

"His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role, and he will bring valuable and fresh insight, perspective, and energy to our team as we continue to build for the future.



“Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our Team, but for American motorsport as a whole. Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage.”

Colton Herta linked with F2 switch

According to reports, multiple F2 teams have been sounded out about the possibility of running Herta in the championship next year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Herta's racing plans for 2026 remain unconfirmed but a switch to F2 - F1's direct feeder series - would be a surprise.

Cadillac's statement added that "announcements on Herta's 2026 racing programme will be made in due course."