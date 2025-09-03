Ferrari have revealed a special livery that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will run on their cars at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The SF-25 features more white on the engine covers, retro numbers and wheel covers in a nod to the Ferrari 312T that Niki Lauda drove to the 1975 drivers’ world championship. Ferrari also won that year’s constructors’ title.

Hamilton and Leclerc will also wear special overalls with inspiration taken from those worn by Lauda 50 years ago.

It is the latest special livery Ferrari have unveiled for their home race at Monza, which was brilliantly won last year by Leclerc.

Ferrari head to Monza after bruising Dutch GP

12 months on and Ferrari head to their home grand prix amid an incredibly challenging campaign in which they have been unable to win races so far.

Leclerc has come closest with a second place finish in Monaco, while seven-time world champion Hamilton is enduring a tough first season with Ferrari, having gone 15 races without a grand prix podium.

Ferrari arrive on home soil off the back of a disastrous Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, with both Hamilton and Leclerc crashing out as the team suffered a bruising double DNF at Zandvoort.

“As every year, we are eagerly looking forward to hitting the track at Monza, especially so just a few days after Zandvoort, which didn’t deliver the results we’d hoped for, even if we demonstrated that we had the race pace to do well,” Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said.

“For the entire team, being surrounded by the passion of our tifosi is an incredible motivation to put our hearts into everything we do. We are aiming to give our very best to repay them for their constant support.

“However, in order to do that, we need to put emotions aside and focus on ensuring that we execute the weekend to the best of our ability, from the very first lap of free practice right through to the final lap of the race.

“Over the course of this season, we’ve made progress in terms of competitiveness, but with such a closely matched field, we must be flawless to get the results we’re aiming for.

“We’ll give it everything we have, knowing we can count on all the love and support of our tifosi.”