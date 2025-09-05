Lewis Hamilton opens up on “emotional rollercoaster” first year with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has described his first season with Ferrari as “an emotional rollercoaster”.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton set tongues wagging when he completed a blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari over the winter but has endured a challenging and difficult transition at the Italian outfit.

Hamilton impressively claimed a sprint pole position and win in just his second competitive outing with Ferrari in China but has gone 15 races without a grand prix podium and been comprehensively outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc.

Speaking ahead of his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver, Hamilton, who will serve a five-place grid penalty at Monza, admitted he was not prepared for the volatile emotion swings he has experienced.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster,” Hamilton admitted on Thursday. "Did I expect it to be as volatile in terms of the feeling? No, but that's life.

"And I'd like to think that we're coming, even though we had a difficult Sunday [in Zandvoort], we're coming towards the brighter end of the tunnel. I read something recently where it was saying, 'there's no point stressing about tomorrow because it often puts shade on the present’.

"So I'm really trying not to worry about tomorrow. I'm really trying to be present and enjoy every moment because, you know, this half of the season has gone by really quick.

"There's obviously a long way to go. But I don't want to miss any of these special moments that we're having. Like my first Monza in Ferrari in red when I leave the garage tomorrow, it's going to be incredibly special coming onto this circuit.

"I just really reflect on when I was a kid watching Michael Schumacher winning here. And now I get to have that opportunity, that experience of being on the receiving end of the Tifosi.

“And I want to give them absolutely everything this weekend to get the best result for them because the passion and the support they've given me and this team is like nothing I've ever seen.”

Hamilton thanked Ferrari for moving “heaven and earth” to accommodate him as he continues to adapt to a new culture, environment and car.

"I had the whole of last year to think about it and try to prepare, but there are still things that you couldn't foresee," he added. "And there's been a lot of adjustment, both from my side and my team's side to Ferrari's side. And I think that really moved heaven and earth to accommodate me.

"Obviously, there's the culture differences. And I think Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari team principal] made a comment, probably they perhaps underestimated me joining the team and obviously the year that we've been faced with in terms of the problems that we faced with the car.

"Honestly, I think the harder it is, the better it can make you. And I think this year has been tough for everyone within the team, but I think it really prepares us for better days. And I think we'll be stronger having gone through this tough first six months and I'm really, really excited and motivated for a positive uphill battle from here.”

Ferrari are running a series of tributes at this weekend’s race to celebrate Niki Lauda’s maiden championship triumph with the team 50 years ago.

Hamilton worked with Lauda during the late Austrian’s time as non-executive chairman at Mercedes.

The 40-year-old Briton will carry Lauda’s name on a special tribute helmet this weekend.

"I think it's amazing this weekend because I got to celebrate Niki at Mercedes, I got to celebrate winning with him, winning championships with him, and then to be able to come to Ferrari and then also be able to celebrate him here is really, really cool,” Hamilton said of his friend.

"His legacy continues to live on and I know right now, I know what he would be saying to me nowadays and it's always in the back of my mind, that thought. Yeah, when I didn't do well, he would always say ... he would say, 'give him hell', but he would always say it with the word, a---holes. That was always his thing.

"I remember at the beginning, I never understood. I was like, what do you mean? You mean, 'give him hell’? He was like, no, 'give him a---holes'. But yeah, he was just such a fighter."