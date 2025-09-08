Mercedes make first public criticism of ‘underwhelming’ Kimi Antonelli

Toto Wolff was not impressed with Kimi Antonelli's performance at Monza..

Antonelli is having an up-and-down rookie F1 season
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has publicly criticised Kimi Antonelli for the first time following the Italian Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Italian rookie finished ninth in Sunday’s race at Monza after being hit with a five-second penalty for forcing Williams driver Alex Albon off the track.

Antonelli had recovered from an off in second practice to qualify just behind George Russell in sixth, but Mercedes team principal Wolff admitted the teenager’s performance was “underwhelming”.

It marks a notable change of tune from Wolff who has previously vehemently defended Antonelli at every opportunity amid a torrid run of form during the European leg of his first season in grand prix racing.

"Underwhelming this weekend. Underwhelming. You can't put the car in the gravel bed and expect to be there. All of the race was underwhelming,” Wolff said

"It doesn't change anything on my support and confidence in his future because I believe he's going to be very, very, very good. But today was… underwhelming."

Wolff added that Antonelli “made too many mistakes” when speaking to Servus TV, while he described his driver’s move on Albon as “simply unnecessary” to Sky Sports Germany.

What does Kimi Antonelli need?

Antonelli was fast-tracked into a Mercedes F1 seat this year to replace Lewis Hamilton following the seven-time world champion’s blockbuster move to Ferrari.

Promotion came after just a single season in F1’s direct feeder championship Formula 2 for Antonelli, who skipped Formula 3 altogether.

Mercedes have always maintained they expected a rollercoaster debut season for Antonelli, who is set to be retained alongside Russell next year.

And Wolff insisted he still has full belief in Antonelli despite his recent woes.

“I think a clean weekend means almost not to carry too much trauma of previous mistakes into the next session or into the next weekend, because that is baggage,” Wolff said when asked what Antonelli needs to turn things around.

“You're not going to attack the corner hard if you've been off there before and it finished your session.

“Or maybe you're not attacking a driver that should not be in your way like Gasly because he had this situation with Leclerc.  Kimi shouldn't lose even a second on Gasly.

“It’s just freeing him up. Freeing him up. He's a great driver. He has this unbelievable ability and natural talent. He's a racer. It’s all there. But we need to get rid of the ballast.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

