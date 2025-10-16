Lando Norris faces ‘repercussions’ until end of F1 season for Oscar Piastri clash

Lando Norris has revealed he faces “repercussions” until the end of the 2025 F1 season for clashing with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris slid into McLaren teammate and title rival Piastri as he pulled off a punchy overtake at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Briton drifted into Piastri after tagging the back of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull as he moved up to third at Turn 3 on the opening lap at Marina Bay.

Piastri claimed the move was “not fair” and vented his frustration at McLaren’s decision to take no action during the race as he took fourth behind his teammate.

The result saw Norris reduce Piastri’s championship advantage for the third successive event and close the gap down to 22 points with six races remaining this season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

McLaren were crowned world constructors’ champions in Singapore but the achievement was overshadowed by the tension and controversy that threatened to derail the harmony within the team.

But Norris has accepted the blame for the incident after revealing McLaren held him accountable for the collision following an internal review.

"Things were reviewed and there are and will be repercussions for me until the end of the season,” Norris told Sky Sports F1 ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

“It's not like I've got away with anything, but it was also an incident that was small and there was potential to try and avoid it.

"I said after the race, I can't afford to make contact and have anything happen like what happened because I put just as much risk on my whole championship from something going wrong as I do on whoever I might be racing against.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Of course, repercussions for myself but otherwise the engagement and how we go racing is the same as it's always been.”

Norris made contact with Piastri at Turn 3

Oscar Piastri tight-lipped on repercussions

Piastri would not divulge what repercussions Norris faced but was happy the team were able to move on from the incident.

"I can't say what the repercussions are, it's for the team to know,” Piastri told Sky Sports F1.

"The conclusion was what happened in Singapore is not how we want to go racing as a team and ultimately Lando has taken responsibility for that. So that's in the past now and the rules wont change because of that.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Ultimately we have got that framework in place for a reason and there's no reason for that to change now. It has been dealt with.”

Piastri insisted he believes he has parity at McLaren amid some suggestions that Norris is being favoured by the British team.

"I'm very happy that there's no favouritism or bias,” he added. "Every driver wants a fair chance to try and win a championship and I think for me it's more than fair to let us both keep fighting for that."