Driver backlash against ‘unnecessary and poorly chosen’ F1 team radio

Fernando Alonso leads criticism of F1 team radio broadcasts.

Alonso grabbed headlines with his team radio messages in Singapore
Alonso grabbed headlines with his team radio messages in Singapore

F1 drivers have united in criticising the use of some team radio exchanges that are chosen for broadcast.

Fernando Alonso aimed a cheeky swipe at F1 following the Singapore Grand Prix, where he made headlines for his team radio messages.

The two-time world champion launched into an extraordinary post-race radio rant when he was beaten to seventh place by four tenths of a second by Lewis Hamilton, who was nursing an ailing Ferrari.

"F***ing hell mate, I cannot believe it,” Alonso shouted. “I cannot f***ing believe it, I cannot f***ing believe it. I mean I cannot f***ing believe it. I cannot f***ing believe it. Is it safe to drive with no brakes?”

Alonso was ultimately promoted to P7 after Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty for excessive track limits as a result of a late brake issue.

The 44-year-old Spaniard entertained over the airwaves throughout the race in Singapore, telling his race engineer at one point: “If you speak to me every lap, I will disconnect the radio.”

However, Alonso feels the team radio that F1 broadcasts is often “unnecessary and poorly chosen”.

"Unnecessary sometimes, poorly broadcast and chosen by the one choosing which radios to broadcast,” he said ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

"Misunderstood 99.9% of the time because they are private conversations with your engineer or your team that maybe you went through on Sunday morning at the strategy meeting.

“What happens if we come out of the pitstop with this scenario or what happens if lap one, we overtake two cars or lose two positions or whatever. So you have alternative plans on the strategy.

"When you only broadcast only one sentence, it's impossible to understand from home the repercussions it has. Sometimes, when the radio broadcast is the protagonist of the race that also is very sad that the race was so poor in terms of entertainment.

"So that's something we need to improve, all as a group in the sport.”

Alonso is not happy with how radio messages are broadcast
Alonso is not happy with how radio messages are broadcast

Fernando Alonso supported by fellow drivers

Alonso was supported in his view by Haas rookie Oliver Bearman, who pointed to other sports where athletes are not mic’d up in the heat of the moment.

"I don't think it's ideal,” Bearman said. "It's the age-old thing, I think if a footballer or other sportsman had a mic on, and were broadcast, the view would be very different. It's tough.

"We can not open the microphone and say it in our head but with the amount of adrenaline and pressure we're under in this sport, when you open the radio and you want to share your frustration or your feelings with your engineer, you're not thinking about the other people and the whole population of the world that could potentially hear it.

"It's a shame it's broadcast; for me, it should be cracked down a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto said: “It's a sport that has very different things compared to other sports. Two minutes before we jump in the car, we are with fans, with people. We're not fully focused on what we have to do.

"Any other sports, tennis, football, any other sport, they are fully focused with their team, two hours before, they don't see anyone. They're fully focused on what they have to do next [but] we have many things, external stuff that we have today, the radio is one of them.

"To get the chance…for it to be open to all the world, everyone being able to listen to what we say, sometimes it's tough."

Driver backlash against ‘unnecessary and poorly chosen’ F1 team radio
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
What Franco Colapinto must do to earn Alpine F1 2026 stay
8m ago
Colapinto is fighting for his F1 future
WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
48m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi ‘suffering more than expected’ after Marc Marquez tangle
58m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: “Great pace” as Yamaha “exceeded expectations” in Australian MotoGP practice
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia still battling ‘Indonesia problem’, ‘we don’t know how to fix it’
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Australian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro’s “great lap”: From New York shopping trip to top KTM
1h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
One Ducati rider expresses “fear” for Saturday at the Australian MotoGP
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Driver backlash against ‘unnecessary and poorly chosen’ F1 team radio
2h ago
Alonso grabbed headlines with his team radio messages in Singapore
MotoGP News
Ducati ‘hopeful’ of a Marc Marquez Valencia MotoGP return ‘but no rush’
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island: Friday practice reaction LIVE
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Francesco Bagnaia