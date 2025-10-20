Fred Vasseur reveals the target of Ferrari’s unusual vote of confidence

Fred Vasseur has spoken out about Ferrari's public support of his position.

Fred Vasseur signed a contract extension in July
Fred Vasseur signed a contract extension in July

Fred Vasseur says the statement of support from Ferrari chairman John Elkann was aimed at a “third party” amid rumours linking Christian Horner with the team.

Ferrari took the unusual step of releasing a statement during the United States Grand Prix weekend in which chairman Elkann expressed “full confidence” in team principal Vasseur.

Despite being handed a fresh contract extension in July, Vasseur has come under pressure amid Ferrari’s difficult 2025 campaign.

Elkann’s comments came in the wake of a report claiming that Ferrari had been talking to former Red Bull team principal Horner about taking over from Vasseur.

“I want to express our full confidence in our team principal, Fred Vasseur, and in the work he is carrying out together with all our colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari - the mechanics, engineers, and drivers competing this weekend in Austin,” Elkann said.

"I also want to reaffirm the importance of teamwork by everyone to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our very best on the track.”

Charles Leclerc scored Ferrari’s first podium since July by finishing third in Austin, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who equalled his best result since joining the Scuderia.

Vasseur was asked about Elkann’s statement following Sunday’s grand prix.

“For everybody it's good to have this kind of message,” he said. “But as we have a permanent contact, we already had the message, that was more for the third party and external target.”

When pressed on how important the vote of confidence was to him, the Frenchman replied: “Yes, it's important because like this you stop the discussion and you are focused on the next one and not to reply to all the questions about this.”

Hamilton and Leclerc take aim at ‘noise’

Speaking ahead of the weekend, seven-time world champion Hamilton admitted the speculation about Horner had been “a little bit distracting for us as a team.”

"Obviously, the team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred, and Fred and I and the whole team are working really hard on the future for the team,” he added. “So these things naturally aren't helpful.

"I know everyone back in the factory is working incredibly hard, focused, and these sort of rumours can sometimes be distracting.

“But for me, it's really trying to keep the focus on the goal that's in front of us and building on next year's car, really continuing to build a foundation on this year so that next year we can have better execution, better overall performance.”

After claiming his sixth podium of the season, Leclerc hit out at the “unfounded noise” towards Ferrari.

"It was a really good race for us. So it's a good thing, especially considering the whole situation," said Leclerc.

"The second part of the season hasn't been easy. There is completely unfounded noise and rumours around the team.

"I think to demonstrate that in those kinds of situations we can stay focused on the job and be rewarded with a podium is a really nice feeling."

Fred Vasseur reveals the target of Ferrari’s unusual vote of confidence
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
“Great satisfaction” for Ducati WorldSBK despite Nicolo Bulega title defeat
24m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren rule out late-season F1 upgrade despite Max Verstappen threat
26m ago
McLaren
MotoGP News
Podcast: Australian MotoGP review, as a surprise new winner emerges
29m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK News
Alex Lowes “proud” of Bimota after top-six finish in WorldSBK debut season
49m ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Fred Vasseur reveals the target of Ferrari’s unusual vote of confidence
1h ago
Fred Vasseur signed a contract extension in July

More News

MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro: ‘Things happening on KTM that riders can’t control’
1h ago
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK News
FIRST LOOK: Iker Lecuona gets first taste of Ducati ahead of WorldSBK debut
1h ago
Iker Lecuona in plain leathers in Aruba Ducati pit box. Credit: Instagram/Iker Lecuona/Aruba.it Racing Ducati.
F1 Feature
US GP conclusions: Unstoppable Verstappen sets off McLaren alarm bells
1h ago
Verstappen celebrates his fifth win of 2025
F1 News
McLaren’s ‘number one problem’ at US GP mirrors Ferrari’s season-long F1 woe
1h ago
Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Honda rider reveals what’s “always missing” from his 2025 MotoGP weekends
2h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP