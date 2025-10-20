Fred Vasseur reveals the target of Ferrari’s unusual vote of confidence

Fred Vasseur says the statement of support from Ferrari chairman John Elkann was aimed at a “third party” amid rumours linking Christian Horner with the team.

Ferrari took the unusual step of releasing a statement during the United States Grand Prix weekend in which chairman Elkann expressed “full confidence” in team principal Vasseur.

Despite being handed a fresh contract extension in July, Vasseur has come under pressure amid Ferrari’s difficult 2025 campaign.

Elkann’s comments came in the wake of a report claiming that Ferrari had been talking to former Red Bull team principal Horner about taking over from Vasseur.

“I want to express our full confidence in our team principal, Fred Vasseur, and in the work he is carrying out together with all our colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari - the mechanics, engineers, and drivers competing this weekend in Austin,” Elkann said.

"I also want to reaffirm the importance of teamwork by everyone to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our very best on the track.”

Charles Leclerc scored Ferrari’s first podium since July by finishing third in Austin, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who equalled his best result since joining the Scuderia.

Vasseur was asked about Elkann’s statement following Sunday’s grand prix.

“For everybody it's good to have this kind of message,” he said. “But as we have a permanent contact, we already had the message, that was more for the third party and external target.”

When pressed on how important the vote of confidence was to him, the Frenchman replied: “Yes, it's important because like this you stop the discussion and you are focused on the next one and not to reply to all the questions about this.”

Hamilton and Leclerc take aim at ‘noise’

Speaking ahead of the weekend, seven-time world champion Hamilton admitted the speculation about Horner had been “a little bit distracting for us as a team.”

"Obviously, the team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred, and Fred and I and the whole team are working really hard on the future for the team,” he added. “So these things naturally aren't helpful.

"I know everyone back in the factory is working incredibly hard, focused, and these sort of rumours can sometimes be distracting.

“But for me, it's really trying to keep the focus on the goal that's in front of us and building on next year's car, really continuing to build a foundation on this year so that next year we can have better execution, better overall performance.”

After claiming his sixth podium of the season, Leclerc hit out at the “unfounded noise” towards Ferrari.

"It was a really good race for us. So it's a good thing, especially considering the whole situation," said Leclerc.

"The second part of the season hasn't been easy. There is completely unfounded noise and rumours around the team.

"I think to demonstrate that in those kinds of situations we can stay focused on the job and be rewarded with a podium is a really nice feeling."

