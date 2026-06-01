Kimi Antonelli responds to Ferrari F1 rumours after winning prestigious trophy

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has reaffirmed his commitment to the Mercedes Formula 1 team amid speculation that he could one day drive for Ferrari.

The 19-year-old Italian has taken control of the 2026 F1 title fight and become the youngest driver in history to lead the drivers’ world championship after an incredible start to the campaign.

Antonelli clinched his fourth consecutive victory at the Canadian Grand Prix, a result which has seen him pull 43 points clear of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who suffered a heartbreaking retirement when his engine failed.

Hamilton and Antonelli on the Montreal podium

The record-breaking teenager is the first driver in F1 history to win his first four career races in successive grands prix.

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After his successful start to 2026, there has been talk Antonelli could one day be targeted by Ferrari.

But Antonelli insists he remains loyal to Mercedes as he dismissed the rumours.

"Ferrari is a huge team with an incredible following and will remain in history forever. But I am a Mercedes driver, and my goal is to win with Mercedes,” Antonelli said.

“They gave me a great opportunity from a young age, supported me throughout my entire journey, and I feel a duty to give my best for this team. Then, we'll see.”

Antonelli was speaking after being presented with the prestigious Trofeo Bandini over the weekend in Faenza.

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The trophy, established in 1992 in memory of Italian racing driver Lorenzo Bandini who was tragically killed in the 1967 Monaco Grand Prix, is awarded to individuals who have made a significant impression in motorsport.

It was won by Russell in 2024, as well as former Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in 2009 and 2018 respectively.

“It is a true honour to be part of this event and to receive such a special award,” Antonelli said. “Being here today, surrounded by so much support and positivity, makes this moment even more meaningful. This is an experience I will never forget, and I feel incredibly grateful to share it with all of you.

“I would like to dedicate this trophy to my family, my amazing team, and everyone here today who has supported me throughout this journey. Your encouragement and belief in me have made all the difference, and I am deeply thankful for each and every one of you.”