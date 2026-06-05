McLaren reveals cause of Lando Norris’s stoppage in F1 Monaco GP practice

McLaren reveals what caused Lando Norris to break down in second practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris climbs out of his stricken McLaren
Norris climbs out of his stricken McLaren
Add as a preferred source

McLaren has confirmed that an electrical fault caused Lando Norris’s sudden stoppage during second practice at Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Reigning world champion Norris, who won this race last year on his way to claiming a first world title, pulled over and stopped on track with a technical problem early in Friday afternoon’s session at the exit of the Nouvelle Chicane.

McLaren chief technical officer and chief designer Rob Marshall said the issue was electrical.

Norris was forced to watch FP2 from the pit wall after his car broke down
Norris was forced to watch FP2 from the pit wall after his car broke down

“Lando's session was unfortunately cut short by an electrical fault which caused the car to shut down,” Marshall said.

“The team is working hard to diagnose the root cause so we can ensure it doesn't happen again and make sure that the focus is on optimising everything for Qualifying."

Norris ended up 19th fastest having failed to set a representative lap time.

It was a tricky day overall for McLaren, with Oscar Piastri only seventh-fastest and well off the pace.

“Tricky day. We're clearly off the pace and need to find time all across the lap. Frustrating to lose track time today, as that's always important here in Monaco. The car simply turned off, so we need to investigate what happened there,” Norris said.

“We'll work hard overnight to try and get more performance out of the car, but realistically it's going to be difficult to compete at the front of the field this weekend based on where we are compared to the competition.

“It’s not necessarily a surprise, but it’s not where we want to be, so we’ll work hard to understand what we’re missing and try to recover where we can for tomorrow.”

McLaren struggled for pace on Friday in Monaco
McLaren struggled for pace on Friday in Monaco

McLaren’s struggles came despite bringing a host of upgrades to Monaco in the most aggressive development push of any F1 team.

In total, the reigning world champion squad introduced six updates to its MCL40 challenger, including a radical winglet design on its rear wing to help with airflow and additional downforce.

It marked McLaren’s biggest update package since the Miami Grand Prix in May. 

In this article

McLaren reveals cause of Lando Norris’s stoppage in F1 Monaco GP practice
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

More News

F1 News
McLaren leads F1 development charge in Monaco with host of upgrades
7h ago
McLaren is bringing the upgrades to Monaco
F1 News
Why Norris and Leclerc are already in trouble with Monaco F1 stewards
04/06/26
Leclerc disagrees with Norris's prediction
F1 News
Revealed: Intriguing winglets appear as teams exploit F1 rule change
04/06/26
Red Bull's rear wing in Monaco
F1 News
Norris digs at self-inflicted Ferrari weakness that is a Monaco strength
04/06/26
Norris thinks Ferrari will be favourites in Monaco
F1 News
Who is Oscar Piastri's girlfriend? Everything to know about Lily Zneimer
04/06/26
Oscar Piastri and girlfriend Lily Zneimer at the 2025 Abu Dhabi grand prix
F1 News
Jeremy Clarkson roasts Oscar Piastri during Diddly Squat farm visit
04/06/26
Clarkson couldn't help but mock Piastri

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox