How Lewis Hamilton overruled Ferrari in Barcelona to score maiden F1 front row in red

Lewis Hamilton secured a front row starting position for the first time since joining Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, taking the position after overruling the Scuderia’s run plan.

Seven-time champion Hamilton fell just 0.064s shy of pole-sitter and former Mercedes team-mate George Russell in Spain, with the difference largely evident in the final sector.

The top 10 drivers were thrown a curveball, however, in Q3, after Charles Leclerc suffered a heavy crash at Turn 4, with only Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri having completed a timed effort, while the rest, other than Russell, who was yet to start his effort, were midway through their push laps.

With tyres degrading at an alarming rate this weekend, running on old tyres – even those that had not completed a full lap in the Q3 phase at that point – was never going to yield a time strong enough for pole.

The top three qualifiers at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

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But while Ferrari wanted to hold Hamilton back for a single run on fresh tyres, he pushed back on this idea.

“Basically, we were in the garage because we went out and started the first lap, and then obviously, with the red flag, we came back in,” Hamilton explained.

“I did basically the whole first sector – I think these guys [Russell and Kimi Antonelli] didn’t get the whole sector in, so their tyres were a bit fresher.

“We had a big debate in the garage. They put on new tyres and were going to wait to do one lap. I was saying to them that I wanted to go out on this tyre and get a reference lap in, but they were like, ‘No, let’s just go out for one’.

“So I was like, ‘No. Take those new tyres off and put the reference ones back on’.

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Hamilton in Barcelona © XPB Images

“I went out, and the tyres had dropped off significantly already. From one lap to the next lap, it’s normally half a second or eight-tenths, something like that, so they had already dropped off by half a second. I was happy I got that, but whether or not they were right…

“When I got to Turn 1, I gunned it and went in too deep. I had massive understeer and went quite wide on the exit of one, which meant that two was slower than normal.”

Asked whether a small error on his final effort had cost pole or whether Russell’s Mercedes was simply out of reach in the session, Hamilton added: “I need to go and look at the data, I haven’t seen the sectors.”