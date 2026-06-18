Jacques Villeneuve issues damning Charles Leclerc criticism amid Ferrari F1 title advice

Jacques Villeneuve believes Charles Leclerc’s position at Ferrari is being put under threat amid Lewis Hamilton’s resurgent Formula 1 form.

Leclerc has been outperformed by Hamilton at the last three races and has fallen 30 points behind his Ferrari team-mate after suffering back-to-back retirements in Monaco and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Hamilton followed up consecutive second-place finishes by taking a brilliant first victory with Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Leclerc hits the gravel in Barcelona © XPB Images

1997 F1 world champion Villeneuve reckons there are signs that Hamilton is succeeding at building the team around him, something he thinks Leclerc has not achieved.

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"Leclerc had time to build the team around him and he didn't," Villeneuve told The F1 Show podcast.

"Bear in mind how he came into Ferrari was after an average season at Sauber and suddenly giving the huge mega contract, like a world champion contract. Maybe too much too soon?

"He's never really had to build anything around him. It was given, it was there. He was quick and that was plenty because the perception was, that's a car that cannot win a championship anyway. You win a few races, you beat your team-mate, which was [Sebastian] Vettel. Everybody was happy.

"Suddenly in comes Lewis last year, who's not having a great season. He's really having a hard time with the car, the team, it takes time to build this around yourself, so Leclerc is quite happy. He's looking good next to Lewis.

"But the minute Lewis woke up, the minute Lewis made that car and that team his own and he's going for it and doesn't leave any quarter, Leclerc is not prepared for that.”

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Leclerc signed a bumper new contract extension with Ferrari ahead of his home race in Monaco.

Time for Ferrari to focus on Hamilton?

Hamilton secured his and Ferrari's first win in two years

Hamilton’s win was his first in nearly two years and also ended a similar victory drought for Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion is now just 41 points behind Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the top of the drivers’ standings following the Italian’s late retirement in Barcelona.

According to Villeneuve, Ferrari must focus on Hamilton if they are to have a chance of beating Mercedes to the 2026 F1 world title.

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"Lewis knows how to win, and he knows what it takes. And if he gets a sniff of it, there won't be any quarters,” the Canadian added.

"I think that's where he can make the difference. Mercedes right now are not in a position to be even able or allowed to choose a driver over another

"Ferrari is because Ferrari has to focus on Lewis if they want a small chance of winning, so the decision is easy to make because Leclerc is quite far back [in the championship].”