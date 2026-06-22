Why Lewis Hamilton was driving unusual F1 car at private Ferrari test track

Lewis Hamilton was spotted driving an unusual three-seater Formula 1 car at Ferrari’s private Fiorano test track.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was seen driving two guests around Ferrari's test track on Friday, just days after celebrating his first victory with the famous Italian outfit.

Footage of Hamilton driving the passengers quickly gained traction after it circulated on social media, piquing plenty of interest.

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It appears Hamilton was driving lucky guests as part of one of Ferrari’s F1 Experience days.

Italian entrepreneurs Gian Enrico Gilardi and Francesco Ragazzi were in the passenger seats alongside Hamilton.

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“When your driver happens to be Lewis Hamilton,” Gilardi posted alongside a selfie with Hamilton in an Instagram post.

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The three-seater F1 car was created by legendary Ferrari designer Rory Byrne in 2003. It was modelled on the F2002 which dominated the 2002 F1 season.

The car, which is powered by a 3.0-litre, 10-cylinder engine that boasts over 800 horsepower, was modernised in 2013.

The odd design features a similar step-nose that appeared on Ferrari’s 2012 challenger, the Ferrari F2012.

Hamilton’s 106th career victory - and first win in nearly two years - has moved him just 41 points behind Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli in second place in the 2026 drivers’ world championship.

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Prior to Hamilton's win in Barcelona, Mercedes had won the opening six rounds of the 2026 F1 season.

The result has sparked hope that Hamilton could challenge for an elusive eighth world title, which would break the record he currently shares with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.