'I wish we had it three months ago’ - Lando Norris on McLaren’s latest F1 innovation

Lando Norris says that the test of McLaren’s “Macarena” rear wing in Austria this weekend shows that the team is “three months” behind on development compared to rivals.

The design was first seen on the Ferrari SF-26 in pre-season testing, and was quickly copied by Red Bull.

Norris will give the McLaren version its on-track debut in Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring, although it is unlikely to be retained for qualifying or the race.

“It's just a test wing, so I don't even think we're going to be racing it this weekend, honestly,” said Norris. “We're testing to make sure it actually works. So, fingers crossed.

Ferrari first debuted the 'Macarena' rear wing design

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“I'm just happy that we're pushing hard to try and bring developments to the car. If it works perfectly, honestly, I just don't think we're going to be racing this weekend.

“We have to iron it out. We have to try and make sure that it works, and maybe in a couple of races, we can introduce it properly. So it's just a good job by the team to try and push forward as quickly as possible.

“It's not an easy project, takes time to figure out such a complicated wing like this, but it's cool, it's innovative, it's nice to see.

“It was, I think, pretty cool to see Ferrari have it at the beginning of the year, and it's amazing that someone who understands the rules and regulations and understands the wording, how you kind of work around these areas.

“And I think that's something that makes F1 very special, is how people can create these kinds of concepts. I wish we had it three months ago already. So this is where I say we're three months behind on developments, and this is included in that. So it's a test project, that's it for this weekend, and hopefully in a few weeks we can introduce it again.”

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McLaren is bringing an "experimental rear wing" to Austria

Norris and his team have a great record in Austria that goes back to his first podium in 2020.

Asked by Crash.net if that McLaren DNA would transfer into a competitive weekend this year, the World Champion was optimistic, while acknowledging that the MCL40 has weaknesses that could prove costly.

“I hope Austria is just a good race for us,” he noted. “It's always been one that I've enjoyed, I've done well at, I've been successful in. We had a good one last year, a one-two for us as a team.

“We hope in the tracks that kind of can suit us a bit more, or not suit us, it definitely seems to be one of the ones that can suit us more, but we also know where we're strong, where we're weak.

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“There are some very slow-speed corners here. Think Monaco proved that we're not up to pace in slow-speed corners, and some very, very high-speed corners, and this is a place we know the car is not the strongest at the same time, comparing to certain other teams.

“So it's a track where if we can get the car in a good window and we can get a good balance set up, it’s clearly one that can perform well for us. But it's hard to know.”

Norris in Monaco © XPB Images

Meanwhile, Norris insisted that it has not been difficult to adjust to not being a regular race winner in 2026 as long as he knows he’s performed to the maximum potential of the car he has

“It's not [difficult], honestly,” he said. “I would love to win more races, and it's the best feeling in the world, but I think quite early on in the season, I accepted that we're not going to be winning races anytime soon. To be honest, we were close in Miami, and Oscar was close in Japan, so maybe that would have been a nice surprise.

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“But I think you just have to re-adjust quite quickly, and I think that's something we've done well as a team, is just reset the targets. A win is simply a 'did you achieve the maximum you could today?'

“And that's the question we have to ask ourselves, after Friday, after Saturday, after Sunday. P3 last weekend was a win for us. Felt like an amazing race. I performed very well. I drove well the whole the whole weekend.

“That felt like a win, it was only a P3, but that's our new expectation that we have to set, so it's all relative in the end of day, and until that time comes we can actually win a proper race, then you have to take it just one step at a time and maximise your own effort.”