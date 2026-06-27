Lewis Hamilton 'overwhelmed' by fan reaction to his first Ferrari F1 win

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the “overwhelming” reaction to his maiden Formula 1 success with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion ended Mercedes’ dominance of the 2026 season while simultaneously putting a stop to questions that he may have lost his edge with an assured drive to victory in Barcelona.

After the race, Hamilton was quick to thank his fans for reminding him who he was, and he shared this love on social media by reposting various fan reactions to him crossing the line and standing on the podium.

Hamilton celebrates his first Ferrari win

Asked what the support of the fans means to him, Hamilton told media including Crash.net: “That means a huge amount, and that's why I repost…

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"You know, people wonder like what do you do after you win a race, and the first Grand Prix win for Ferrari, I flew, I got back home and I spent hours on the couch just re-posting all these beautiful stories and videos that I saw and messages from people. And it was really overwhelming, really, really overwhelming to experience it.”

While aware of all of the positive posts in the last fortnight, Hamilton added that he is also aware of the negative things being said before the weekend and across recent seasons.

But one victory does not denote a successful campaign, and Ferrari has continued to push development, introducing an upgraded power unit this weekend as a result of the ADUO tokens gained in the recent FIA ranking.

Hamilton in Austria © XPB Images

Insisting that he will press Ferrari to continue this push in all areas, Hamilton explained the reception as he had arrived back in Italy, and to the Maranello factory.

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“I was at Maranello on Thursday and Friday with events, but already just landing at the airport, I saw how important it was for the police officer in immigration, and how happy the first Italians were that I saw as I landed,” he said.

“Then, as I as I got to the track, just seeing the factory, just seeing how happy everybody was, there's definitely a really great [energy]. I think there's always been a good energy in the team, but I think it felt even higher for sure.

“But I mean, as you heard [team principal] Fred [Vasseur] say, we have to also come back down and get back to doing our jobs back to our desks, and let's channel that positive energy into our work, and that's what I think everyone's trying to do.”