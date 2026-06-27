Lewis Hamilton 'overwhelmed' by fan reaction to his first Ferrari F1 win

Lewis Hamilton opens up on the "overwhelming" response to his first win with Ferrari.

Hamilton took his first win with Ferrari in Barcelona
Hamilton took his first win with Ferrari in Barcelona
Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the “overwhelming” reaction to his maiden Formula 1 success with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion ended Mercedes’ dominance of the 2026 season while simultaneously putting a stop to questions that he may have lost his edge with an assured drive to victory in Barcelona.

After the race, Hamilton was quick to thank his fans for reminding him who he was, and he shared this love on social media by reposting various fan reactions to him crossing the line and standing on the podium.

Hamilton celebrates his first Ferrari win
Hamilton celebrates his first Ferrari win

Asked what the support of the fans means to him, Hamilton told media including Crash.net: “That means a huge amount, and that's why I repost… 

"You know, people wonder like what do you do after you win a race, and the first Grand Prix win for Ferrari, I flew, I got back home and I spent hours on the couch just re-posting all these beautiful stories and videos that I saw and messages from people. And it was really overwhelming, really, really overwhelming to experience it.”

While aware of all of the positive posts in the last fortnight, Hamilton added that he is also aware of the negative things being said before the weekend and across recent seasons.

But one victory does not denote a successful campaign, and Ferrari has continued to push development, introducing an upgraded power unit this weekend as a result of the ADUO tokens gained in the recent FIA ranking.

Hamilton in Austria
Hamilton in Austria
© XPB Images

Insisting that he will press Ferrari to continue this push in all areas, Hamilton explained the reception as he had arrived back in Italy, and to the Maranello factory.

“I was at Maranello on Thursday and Friday with events, but already just landing at the airport, I saw how important it was for the police officer in immigration, and how happy the first Italians were that I saw as I landed,” he said.

“Then, as I as I got to the track, just seeing the factory, just seeing how happy everybody was, there's definitely a really great [energy]. I think there's always been a good energy in the team, but I think it felt even higher for sure.

“But I mean, as you heard [team principal] Fred [Vasseur] say, we have to also come back down and get back to doing our jobs back to our desks, and let's channel that positive energy into our work, and that's what I think everyone's trying to do.”

Lewis Hamilton 'overwhelmed' by fan reaction to his first Ferrari F1 win
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

More News

F1 News
Hamilton hails Neymar for echoing ‘powerful message’ in World Cup post
21h ago
Hamilton endured a challenging debut season with Ferrari
F1 News
Impressive Antonelli tops Friday practice as Cadillac catches fire
22h ago
Antonelli set the pace on Friday in Austria
F1 News
Antonelli fastest as Red Bull, Norris hit trouble in Austria F1 practice
26/06/26
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
F1 News
Mercedes forced to alter diffuser after rival F1 team scrutiny
26/06/26
Rear-end of the Mercedes W17 (image: Adam Cooper)
F1 News
Why Leclerc is "not too stressed" about deficit to Hamilton
26/06/26
Leclerc has failed to finish the last two grands prix
F1 News
Russell makes “huge threat” admission about Hamilton and Ferrari
25/06/26
Russell admits Hamilton and Ferrari are a serious threat to Mercedes

Latest News

F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone makes wild claim that Ferrari has “too many Italians”
4m ago
Ecclestone is visiting the F1 paddock in Austria
F1 News
'I'm trying to think of anything he's done wrong' - Ecclestone on Ben Sulayem's reign
29m ago
Ecclestone spoke to media including Crash.net in Austria
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton 'overwhelmed' by reaction to his first Ferrari F1 win
1h ago
Hamilton took his first win with Ferrari in Barcelona
F1 News
Toto Wolff confirms George Russell to remain at Mercedes with Max Verstappen 'off the radar'
2h ago
Wolff has confirmed that Antonelli and Russell will remain with Mercedes
F1 News
Secret McLaren talks emerge as Max Verstappen evaluates F1 options
2h ago
Verstappen could join Lambiase at McLaren, if rumours are to be believed

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

F1 News
Russell bounces back as Ferrari close up in tight final Austria practice
2h ago
Russell set the pace in final practice
F1 News
Mekies fears “large implications” for Red Bull if FIA doesn’t change ADUO stance
4h ago
Hadjar in Austria
F1 News
Fernando Alonso questions “money machine” as top F1 teams relentlessly pursue upgrades
5h ago
Alonso in Austria
F1 News
Ferrari boss reveals 'risk' behind ADUO power unit upgrade
5h ago
Hamilton in Austria
F1 News
F1 Austrian GP: How to watch qualifying at the Red Bull Ring
6h ago
Start of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix