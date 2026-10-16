Ferrari give F2 driver huge opportunity with promotion to F1 reserve role

Ferrari has made the decision to promote its junior driver, Dino Beganovic, to Formula 1 in 2027 in a reserve driver role.

Beganovic has been a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy for the past seven seasons, after tasting success during the early days of his career in the Italian and Swedish karting championships.

In 2020, as a rookie in the Italian Formula 4 Championship, Beganovic finished in third place, before winning the Formula Regional European Championship title on his second attempt in the 2022 season.

The Swedish-Bosnian driver went on to spend two years in Formula 3, in which he finished sixth in the championship standings in 2023 and 2024.

Dino Beganovic © XPB Images

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to step up into Formula 2, which he raced in during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, finishing seventh in 2025 and consistently fighting at the front during the 2026 campaign. As it stands, Beganovic has three F2 victories to his name, highlighted by a pair of strong wins during 2026 that proved his race-winning credentials.

During his time climbing the junior single-seater ladder, Beganovic has already gained valuable factory experience holding a test driver role for Scuderia Ferrari, and now that his junior racing chapter has concluded, he takes a permanent step up within the Maranello ranks.

The promotion comes after Beganovic missed out on a full-time race seat in Formula 1, with fellow academy talent Rafael Camara securing a drive at Haas—where he appears set to partner Oliver Bearman.

Instead, the 22-year-old will step into a full-time reserve driver role for Scuderia Ferrari, working alongside former Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

In this position, Beganovic will be tasked with heavy simulator duties, supporting development throughout the race weekends, and standing ready to step into the SF-27 should either of Ferrari's primary race drivers be unable to compete.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT