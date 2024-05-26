F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|169
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|138
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|113
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|108
|5
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|107
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|71
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|54
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|42
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|39
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|33
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|11
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|6
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|5
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|1
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|1
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Max Verstappen's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship has been cut down to 31 points following the Monaco Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc sits in second after taking his first win since 2022 - and his first-ever on home soil. Lando Norris sits in third ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Sergio Perez has dropped to fifth.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|276
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|252
|3
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|184
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|96
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|44
|6
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|24
|7
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|8
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|2
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Red Bull's lead over Ferrari has been reduced to just 24 points following a difficult weekend for the reigning world champions.
Alpine and Williams added to their tally for the season, leaving Sauber bottom of the standings.