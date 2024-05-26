F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 169 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1 138 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 113 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 108 5 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 107 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 71 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 54 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 42 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 39 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 33 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 11 12 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 5 15 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 2 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 1 17 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 1 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 1 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0

Max Verstappen's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship has been cut down to 31 points following the Monaco Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc sits in second after taking his first win since 2022 - and his first-ever on home soil. Lando Norris sits in third ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Sergio Perez has dropped to fifth.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 276 2 Scuderia Ferrari 2 252 3 McLaren F1 Team 1 184 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 96 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 44 6 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 24 7 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 7 8 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 2 9 Williams Racing 0 2 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Red Bull's lead over Ferrari has been reduced to just 24 points following a difficult weekend for the reigning world champions.

Alpine and Williams added to their tally for the season, leaving Sauber bottom of the standings.