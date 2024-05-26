F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing5169
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1138
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1113
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1108
5Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0107
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team071
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team054
8Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team042
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team039
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team033
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team011
12Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari06
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
14Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team05
15Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing02
16Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team01
17Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team01
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team01
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
21Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00

Max Verstappen's lead at the top of the F1 drivers' championship has been cut down to 31 points following the Monaco Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc sits in second after taking his first win since 2022 - and his first-ever on home soil. Lando Norris sits in third ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Sergio Perez has dropped to fifth.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1Oracle Red Bull Racing5276
2Scuderia Ferrari2252
3McLaren F1 Team1184
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team096
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team044
6Visa Cash App RB F1 Team024
7MoneyGram Haas F1 Team07
8BWT Alpine F1 Team02
9Williams Racing02
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Red Bull's lead over Ferrari has been reduced to just 24 points following a difficult weekend for the reigning world champions.

Alpine and Williams added to their tally for the season, leaving Sauber bottom of the standings.

