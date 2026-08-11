Formula E signs landmark broadcasting rights deal with Disney

Fans will be able to stream all the Formula E action with Disney+ from next season.

Formula E has signed a bumper deal with Disney
Formula E has signed a bumper deal with Disney
© Walt Disney Studios

Formula E has signed a multi-year landmark broadcasting deal with Disney that will see the championship broadcast live on Disney+ in 144 territories, beginning with the 2026/27 season. 

Formula E enters a new era next year with the Gen4 car replacing the current machinery. But this partnership with Disney and ESPN marks a significant expansion of its broadcasting capability, with the championship being beamed to a worldwide audience via Disney+ and ESPN+ in the United States. 

While producing regular content around the on-track sessions, the deal will also see the creation of preview and review shows, race highlights, and in-depth analysis. Races will also be able to watch on demand after the event. 

The new Formula E Gen4 car
The new Formula E Gen4 car
© Formula E

"Formula E combines world-class competition, groundbreaking technology, and sustainability in a way that's unlike any other sport," said Joe Earley, Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. 

"We're excited to help power the championship's next chapter on Disney+ and to give fans around the globe front row access to every adrenaline-fueled race as it happens."

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds added: “This is a landmark moment for Formula E and reflects the incredible momentum behind our championship. Disney’s unrivalled global reach and storytelling will introduce Formula E to millions of new fans while bringing them closer than ever to the drama, innovation and excitement of electric racing.

Jake Dennis, Sanya Formula E, 2026
Jake Dennis, Sanya Formula E, 2026
© Formula E

“As we enter the GEN4 era, this provides an exceptional platform to accelerate our global growth and continue building one of the world’s most exciting sports properties. We’re also excited by the opportunity to explore additional ways for Formula E and Disney to work together beyond live race coverage, creating even more innovative and engaging experiences for fans in the years ahead.”

Formula E becomes the latest sport to sign with Disney, after the company showcased the recent FIFA World Cup to a South American audience. It also holds select LALIGA rights in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the UK, Ireland and France, NBA games in the Philippines, and UEFA Women’s Champions League across Europe and Latin America.

Alongside its current broadcast deals, Formula E has so far showcased live sessions on YouTube in regions where other arrangements are not in place.

Tags:

Formula E
2026
Formula E signs landmark broadcasting rights deal with Disney
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

Formula E News
2025/2026 Formula E Sanya: Full race result, championship standings after penalties
Jake Dennis, Sanya Formula E, 2026
Formula E News
McLaren hit with cost cap breach fine from racing series it quit
McLaren logo
Formula E News
Formula E drivers go rogue with a ‘letter of concern’ to FIA president
Formula E season 12
Formula E News
Richard Hammond's daughter Izzy unharmed after being involved in Formula E car crash
Izzy Hammond crashes a Formula E car in Jeddah
Formula E News
Formula E driver Dan Ticktum launches social media rant over deleted comment
Ticktum is contesting his sixth Formula E season
Formula E News
16-year-old to become youngest driver to test a Formula E car
Elia Weiss

Latest News

FE News
Formula E signs landmark broadcasting rights deal with Disney
26s ago
Formula E has signed a bumper deal with Disney
FE News
First look: Porsche reveals Rothmans-esque throwback livery for Formula E finale
3h ago
An iconic look for the Formula E season finale
FE News
Citroen Formula E team principal Cyril Blais dies suddenly aged 46
20/07/26
Cyril Blais
F1 News
Formula E adds trio of F1 venues as 2026/27 calendar unveiled
23/06/26
Brands Hatch in its F1 pomp
FE News
2025/2026 Formula E Sanya: Full race result, championship standings after penalties
20/06/26
Jake Dennis, Sanya Formula E, 2026

More News

FE News
McLaren hit with cost cap breach fine from racing series it quit
04/06/26
McLaren logo
F1 News
F1 champion Lando Norris teases potential Formula E test
18/05/26
Norris was a guest in the Formula E paddock in Monaco
F1 News
Horner’s latest surprise paddock appearance explained as key F1 clause expires
18/05/26
Horner visited Formula E in Monaco
FE News
Formula E drivers go rogue with a ‘letter of concern’ to FIA president
18/03/26
Formula E season 12
FE News
Richard Hammond's daughter Izzy unharmed after being involved in Formula E car crash
15/02/26
Izzy Hammond crashes a Formula E car in Jeddah