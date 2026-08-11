Formula E signs landmark broadcasting rights deal with Disney

Formula E has signed a multi-year landmark broadcasting deal with Disney that will see the championship broadcast live on Disney+ in 144 territories, beginning with the 2026/27 season.

Formula E enters a new era next year with the Gen4 car replacing the current machinery. But this partnership with Disney and ESPN marks a significant expansion of its broadcasting capability, with the championship being beamed to a worldwide audience via Disney+ and ESPN+ in the United States.

While producing regular content around the on-track sessions, the deal will also see the creation of preview and review shows, race highlights, and in-depth analysis. Races will also be able to watch on demand after the event.

The new Formula E Gen4 car © Formula E

"Formula E combines world-class competition, groundbreaking technology, and sustainability in a way that's unlike any other sport," said Joe Earley, Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment.

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"We're excited to help power the championship's next chapter on Disney+ and to give fans around the globe front row access to every adrenaline-fueled race as it happens."

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds added: “This is a landmark moment for Formula E and reflects the incredible momentum behind our championship. Disney’s unrivalled global reach and storytelling will introduce Formula E to millions of new fans while bringing them closer than ever to the drama, innovation and excitement of electric racing.

Jake Dennis, Sanya Formula E, 2026 © Formula E

“As we enter the GEN4 era, this provides an exceptional platform to accelerate our global growth and continue building one of the world’s most exciting sports properties. We’re also excited by the opportunity to explore additional ways for Formula E and Disney to work together beyond live race coverage, creating even more innovative and engaging experiences for fans in the years ahead.”

Formula E becomes the latest sport to sign with Disney, after the company showcased the recent FIFA World Cup to a South American audience. It also holds select LALIGA rights in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the UK, Ireland and France, NBA games in the Philippines, and UEFA Women’s Champions League across Europe and Latin America.

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Alongside its current broadcast deals, Formula E has so far showcased live sessions on YouTube in regions where other arrangements are not in place.