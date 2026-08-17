"He took me clean out" - Pascal Wehrlein slated after controversial Formula E title win

Pascal Wehrlein scored his second Formula E world title but the victory was far from straightforward.

Jake Dennis was fuming after the London E-Prix
Jake Dennis was fuming after the London E-Prix
© Alastair Staley/LAT Images

Jake Dennis has slammed Formula E world champion Pascal Wehrlein for his on-track conduct during a controversial season-ending London E-Prix on Sunday.

Formula E bid farewell to Gen3 with a thrilling weekend in London, which saw cars do battle around the London ExCeL for one final time before the round is replaced by Brands Hatch for Season 13.

The weekend had been dominated by team orders as Porsche and Jaguar went head-to-head for the teams' championship while Wehrlein (Porsche), Dennis (Andretti), and Mitch Evans (Jaguar) faced off for the drivers' crown.

Wehrlein celebrates his second Formula E title
Wehrlein celebrates his second Formula E title
© Simon Galloway/LAT Images

Having taken the championship lead with victory in the Saturday race, this in no small part through team-mate Nico Muller doing his utmost to hold back Evans throughout, Jaguar employed an identical tactic on Sunday, deploying Antonio Felix da Costa to frustrate Wehrlein. 

This plan worked until lap 31, when Wehrlein, who had dropped out of the points, was squeezed at Turn 15, then tried a questionable lunge on Dennis into the final corner, which resulted in contact and saw significant damage sustained to the Andretti driver's car. With Evans nowhere near scoring the points needed to snatch away the title, the incident effectively secured a second championship for the German.

“Everything we did today, we executed perfectly,” said Dennis. “We put ourselves in a position to take the title, we were ahead at points until we weren’t. So, yeah, I think we did everything right.

“He took me clean out of the race; it’s as simple as that. I think it's embarrassing what we've seen today from Pascal, Porsche.

Dennis had climbed from down the order to reignite his championship chances
Dennis had climbed from down the order to reignite his championship chances
© Simon Galloway/LAT Images

“To be in that position to beat Pascal, clearly ahead and then he just rams me straight into the wall, it's quite surprising. But ultimately if they want to win it like that, then they can. That's the game, that's what happens when you're behind going into the final race.

“They can take you straight out, and ultimately if they get a penalty, it makes no difference because I'm in the wall. It is what it is.”

Conceding there is 'nothing Formula E can do' about the move given Dennis ultimately retired and Wehrlein was able to win out without scoring a point, the Briton was left to reflect on the situation. 

“Ultimately, Jaguar needed to get Porsche out of the points, I needed to beat Pascal. That was going to happen - he stopped that," Dennis told Motorsport.com

“Both parties today have been guilty of manipulating races. I was just on the innocent side of it, just trying to beat Pascal and not doing anything.

“We were going to do that and then we got taken out. He just didn't turn left in a left-hand corner, so it was inevitable I was going to end up in the wall.”

Tags:

Formula E
Pascal Wehrlein
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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