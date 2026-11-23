Formula E has been dealt a major blow after automotive giant Stellantis confirmed that it will withdraw both Opel and Citroën from the championship at the end of the 2026/27 season.

The decision means the all-electric racing series faces the prospect of losing four cars from its grid, potentially reducing the number of entries from 24 to 20.

Stellantis announced the decision on Monday, November 23, as part of a wider restructuring of its motorsport activities, which will also see Peugeot withdraw from the World Endurance Championship.

The manufacturer group has confirmed that its official participation in Formula E will conclude following Season 13, which ends in the summer of 2027.

Citroen © Formula E

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The announcement comes at a particularly difficult time for Formula E, which is preparing for the introduction of its new Gen4 regulations.

Opel's departure is especially surprising, with the German manufacturer having only recently committed to the championship and completed pre-season testing with its Gen4 machinery.

The team had also secured the services of Mitch Evans and former Formula 2 champion Théo Pourchaire for its Formula E programme.

Meanwhile, Citroën only joined the championship in 2025 after taking over the former Maserati entry, making its planned departure another significant setback for the series.

However, the Citroën operation is run independently by Monaco Sports Group, potentially allowing the team to continue competing under a different identity if alternative backing and a new powertrain supplier can be secured.

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Citroen © Formula E

The decision forms part of Stellantis' FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan, which will see the automotive group redirect its resources towards customer racing and high-performance road-car development.

In an official statement, Stellantis explained that the restructuring would bring an end to its factory participation in FIA world championships.

"The decision is consistent with the FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan, which focuses the company's efforts and resources on the development of new products, quality and broader market coverage," the statement read.

The announcement leaves Formula E facing significant uncertainty over its future grid size, with the championship potentially losing two teams shortly after the introduction of its latest generation of machinery.

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