Formula E driver Taylor Barnard had a lucky escape after his car caught fire and dramatically exploded on the final day of 2027 pre-season testing at Jarama.

There were hugely dramatic and scary scenes heading into the final hour of running on the last day of Formula E pre-season testing action when Barnard’s Fusion car burst into flames.

Barnard ground to a halt and his car suddenly exploded with the British driver still inside. Miraculously, Barnard was able to exit his car quickly and escaped unharmed.

Emergency crews were deployed to the scene to respond to the incident.

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“We can confirm there are no injuries, and we will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available,” the FIA and Formula E said in a joint statement.

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"We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.”

The suspected cause of the incident is the battery in the Porsche customer team’s car, though no official explanation has yet been provided.