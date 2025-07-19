Callum Ilott calls out "muppet" driving in IndyCar Toronto qualifying

Callum Ilott, who was looking to be on to qualify for the Fast Six, has made clear his annoyance at traffic following the IndyCar Indy Toronto qualifying and has blamed slow out-laps and poor driving for making him nearly two seconds off pace.

The Prema driver was aggrieved when stepping out his car and thought he might be on for his best-ever qualifying in IndyCar but will qualified 12th and now will start 11th after Scott Dixon will take a six-place grid penalty for an engine change last weekend in Iowa.

Ilott's final lap time was a 1:01.88 while Louis Foster at the head of the Round Two eliminations set a 1:00.66.

Speaking to FS1, Ilott said: “I didn't get a single lap because muppets keep going off in turn eight, rejoining and blocking you.

“I didn't get a single lap. It's frustrating, you've got guys going at two miles an hour on their out laps, just backing everyone up.

“We did a great job, we have a good car, just when you're two seconds off because every lap you come through and there's a yellow in T8.

“it's P12, it's not too bad but it's just like people block it out, whatever.”

Ilott career-best qualifying was in Road America earlier this year where he started ninth. However, the driver slowly dropped down the grid to finish 15th which incidentally is his best finish of the year.

His teammate, Robert Shwartzman, who made headlines after taking the Indy 500 pole in May, also had a tough qualifying session in Toronto and will start 20th after he made no progression past the first group stages.