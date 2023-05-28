2023 INDYCAR Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Full Weekend Race Schedule

The biggest race of the year has just ended, but now the 2023 IndyCar season really ramps up. With six races now complete after the Indianapolis 500, teams and drivers will put their full focus on the championship, and the next race on the calendar. That comes quickly, as they will have to prepare for a new circuit in a familiar town.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will no longer take place on the Bell Isle course, as a new circuit in downtown Detroit has been constructed. The race returns to its original location, with a new 1.7-mile, 10-turn street circuit that will challenge drivers and race engineers alike. The course features a series of sharp 90-degree turns, and one very long straightaway that will be ideal for passing.

Josef Newgarden comes into the event with all of the momentum, finally scoring that elusive Indy 500 win in his 12th start. He has a busy week of media ahead though, which can often make for an even more challenging race the following weekend. History has shown that it doesn't typically go well for the winner at Indy, but this is Roger Penske's back yard, and all three Penske drivers will certainly be aiming for victory lane next Sunday.

This will be a three-day weekend, which may not seem like much after the entire month spent at Indianapolis, but time will go quickly, as teams try to get a read on this new layout. There will be one practice session on Friday afternoon, followed by a busy Saturday with morning practice and afternoon qualifications. The race is scheduled for a 3 PM ET start on Sunday.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday June 2

3:00 pm - Practice 1

Saturday June 3

9:05 am - Practice 2

1:15 pm - Qualifying

Sunday June 4

3:00 pm - Race