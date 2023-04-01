INDYCAR: Felix Rosenqvist Earns PPG 375 Pole at Texas - Full Qualifying Results

1 Apr 2023
INDYCAR PPG 375 at Texas - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway where Felix Rosenqvist earned pole position for the race.

2023 Texas PPG 375 - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
2Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
3Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
4Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
5Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
6Takuma SatoChip Ganassi RacingHonda
7Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
8Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
9David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
10Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
11Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
12Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
13Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
14Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
15Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
16Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
17Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
18Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
19Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
20Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
21Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
22Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda
23Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
24Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
25Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
26Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
27Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
28Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda

It was deja vu for Felix Rosenqvist at Texas Motor Speedway and the Arrow McLaren team. After earning his first career pole on an oval here last year, Rosenqvist was able to duplicate his success today in qualifying. The Swede will lead the field to the green flag tomorrow, trying to become the first driver to win here from pole since the 2010 season.

Joining Rosenqvist on the front row tomorrow is Felix's former teammate and six-time champion Scott Dixon. Row 2 features two of the top talents in the series with Alexander Rossi and defending race winner Josef Newgarden. All three Arrow McLaren cars qualified inside the top-five as Pato O'Ward will start 5th tomorrow.

Takuma Sato made his presence known today with a brilliant run with his new Ganassi team. Sato will be driving the No. 11 Honda on the ovals this season, in a new part-time role for the veteran. He and teammate Alex Palou will start the race from 6th and 7th. Will Power, David Malukas, and Colton Herta rounded out the top ten in qualifying.

While teams like Arrow McLaren, Ganassi, and Andretti Autosport seem to be dialed in, a few other teams have some work to do. Rahal Letterman Lanigan's qualifying struggles continued as their three cars line up 24th, 27th, and 28th tomorrow. The duo of Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing qualified in Row 11.

Ed Carpenter Racing was another team well off the pace in qualifying. Their two full-time drivers, Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay, were 25th and 26th in qualifying. Team owner Ed Carpenter is returning to the cockpit this weekend, and the former Texas winner qualified his No. 33 Chevrolet in 18th. There are 28 entries in the race this year, the most at Texas since the 2011 race.

Previous Texas winners

2022: Josef Newgarden

2021: Pato O'Ward

2021: Scott Dixon

2020: Scott Dixon

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: Scott Dixon

2017: Will Power

2016: Graham Rahal

2015: Scott Dixon

2014: Ed Carpenter

2013: Helio Castroneves

2012: Justin Wilson

2011: Will Power

2010: Ryan Briscoe

2009: Helio Castroneves

2008: Scott Dixon

2007: Sam Hornish Jr

2006: Helio Castroneves

2005: Tomas Scheckter

2004: Helio Castroneves

2004: Tony Kanaan

2003: Gil de Ferran

2003: Al Unser Jr

 