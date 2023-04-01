INDYCAR PPG 375 at Texas - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Felix Rosenqvist Earns PPG 375 Pole at Texas - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway where Felix Rosenqvist earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Texas PPG 375 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|2
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|3
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|9
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|10
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|11
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|12
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|13
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|16
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|17
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|21
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|24
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|25
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|28
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
It was deja vu for Felix Rosenqvist at Texas Motor Speedway and the Arrow McLaren team. After earning his first career pole on an oval here last year, Rosenqvist was able to duplicate his success today in qualifying. The Swede will lead the field to the green flag tomorrow, trying to become the first driver to win here from pole since the 2010 season.
Joining Rosenqvist on the front row tomorrow is Felix's former teammate and six-time champion Scott Dixon. Row 2 features two of the top talents in the series with Alexander Rossi and defending race winner Josef Newgarden. All three Arrow McLaren cars qualified inside the top-five as Pato O'Ward will start 5th tomorrow.
Takuma Sato made his presence known today with a brilliant run with his new Ganassi team. Sato will be driving the No. 11 Honda on the ovals this season, in a new part-time role for the veteran. He and teammate Alex Palou will start the race from 6th and 7th. Will Power, David Malukas, and Colton Herta rounded out the top ten in qualifying.
While teams like Arrow McLaren, Ganassi, and Andretti Autosport seem to be dialed in, a few other teams have some work to do. Rahal Letterman Lanigan's qualifying struggles continued as their three cars line up 24th, 27th, and 28th tomorrow. The duo of Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing qualified in Row 11.
Ed Carpenter Racing was another team well off the pace in qualifying. Their two full-time drivers, Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay, were 25th and 26th in qualifying. Team owner Ed Carpenter is returning to the cockpit this weekend, and the former Texas winner qualified his No. 33 Chevrolet in 18th. There are 28 entries in the race this year, the most at Texas since the 2011 race.
Previous Texas winners
2022: Josef Newgarden
2021: Pato O'Ward
2021: Scott Dixon
2020: Scott Dixon
2019: Josef Newgarden
2018: Scott Dixon
2017: Will Power
2016: Graham Rahal
2015: Scott Dixon
2014: Ed Carpenter
2013: Helio Castroneves
2012: Justin Wilson
2011: Will Power
2010: Ryan Briscoe
2009: Helio Castroneves
2008: Scott Dixon
2007: Sam Hornish Jr
2006: Helio Castroneves
2005: Tomas Scheckter
2004: Helio Castroneves
2004: Tony Kanaan
2003: Gil de Ferran
2003: Al Unser Jr