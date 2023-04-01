INDYCAR PPG 375 at Texas - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Texas PPG 375 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 2 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 9 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 10 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 11 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 12 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 13 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 15 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 16 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 17 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 18 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 19 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 20 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 21 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 23 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 25 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 26 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 27 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 28 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

It was deja vu for Felix Rosenqvist at Texas Motor Speedway and the Arrow McLaren team. After earning his first career pole on an oval here last year, Rosenqvist was able to duplicate his success today in qualifying. The Swede will lead the field to the green flag tomorrow, trying to become the first driver to win here from pole since the 2010 season.

Joining Rosenqvist on the front row tomorrow is Felix's former teammate and six-time champion Scott Dixon. Row 2 features two of the top talents in the series with Alexander Rossi and defending race winner Josef Newgarden. All three Arrow McLaren cars qualified inside the top-five as Pato O'Ward will start 5th tomorrow.

Takuma Sato made his presence known today with a brilliant run with his new Ganassi team. Sato will be driving the No. 11 Honda on the ovals this season, in a new part-time role for the veteran. He and teammate Alex Palou will start the race from 6th and 7th. Will Power, David Malukas, and Colton Herta rounded out the top ten in qualifying.

While teams like Arrow McLaren, Ganassi, and Andretti Autosport seem to be dialed in, a few other teams have some work to do. Rahal Letterman Lanigan's qualifying struggles continued as their three cars line up 24th, 27th, and 28th tomorrow. The duo of Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud at Meyer Shank Racing qualified in Row 11.

Ed Carpenter Racing was another team well off the pace in qualifying. Their two full-time drivers, Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay, were 25th and 26th in qualifying. Team owner Ed Carpenter is returning to the cockpit this weekend, and the former Texas winner qualified his No. 33 Chevrolet in 18th. There are 28 entries in the race this year, the most at Texas since the 2011 race.

Previous Texas winners

2022: Josef Newgarden

2021: Pato O'Ward

2021: Scott Dixon

2020: Scott Dixon

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: Scott Dixon

2017: Will Power

2016: Graham Rahal

2015: Scott Dixon

2014: Ed Carpenter

2013: Helio Castroneves

2012: Justin Wilson

2011: Will Power

2010: Ryan Briscoe

2009: Helio Castroneves

2008: Scott Dixon

2007: Sam Hornish Jr

2006: Helio Castroneves

2005: Tomas Scheckter

2004: Helio Castroneves

2004: Tony Kanaan

2003: Gil de Ferran

2003: Al Unser Jr