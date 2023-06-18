2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Alex Palou Wins Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, won by Alex Palou.
|2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|6
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|9
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|12
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|14
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|15
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|16
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|21
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|23
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|24
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|25
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|26
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|27
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
The racing pavement and even some of the drivers were different this weekend at Road America, but Alex Palou continued his beat down on the rest of the IndyCar competition. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver kept his momentum rolling today, winning his third race of the season. He has won three of the last four races, and the one he didn't was the Indy 500 where he started on pole and finished 4th. The 2021 series champion increased his lead to 74 points in the standings as the season hits the halfway point.
Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden earned a runner-up finish at a place where he typically runs very well. Joining him on the podium was fellow Chevrolet driver Pato O'Ward, who desperately needed a solid finish after struggling to finish the last few races. The Arrow McLaren driver moved into fourth in the championship standings, tied with his nemesis Scott Dixon.
Dixon did what he does, and turned a disastrous Saturday into a brilliant Sunday. The six-time champion finished 4th today after starting back in 23rd position. It was a fantastic day for the Ganassi organization with Palou's win, Dixon's incredible drive, Marcus Ericsson finishing 6th, and rookie Marcus Armstrong running at the front and leading laps for most of the race before an off-track slide ruined his day.
Colton Herta finished inside the top-five, but it felt like a gut punch for the Andretti Autosport driver. Herta dominated the majority of the race, and seemingly had the race win in hand before Palou (and others) made a hard charge in the closing laps. Herta ran out of push-to-pass and was having to save fuel in order to make it to the end. His last race win came 21 races ago on the IMS road course.
While many drivers were frustrated leaving Elkhart Lake today, perhaps no driver had it worse than Romain Grosjean. The driver of the No. 28 Honda seemingly spent more time in the grass than on the pavement. Grosjean had several close encounters with other drivers, who were ready to get physical with him. He has finished 11th, 30th, 24th, and 25th in his last four races.
Previous Road America winners
2022: Josef Newgarden
2021: Alex Palou
2020: Felix Rosenqvist
2020: Scott Dixon
2019: Alexander Rossi
2018: Josef Newgarden
2017: Scott Dixon
2016: Will Power