2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America – Full Race Results

2023 Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 6 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 8 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 9 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 12 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 13 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 14 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 15 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 16 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 17 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 18 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 19 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 20 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 21 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 22 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 23 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 24 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 25 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 26 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 27 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda

The racing pavement and even some of the drivers were different this weekend at Road America, but Alex Palou continued his beat down on the rest of the IndyCar competition. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver kept his momentum rolling today, winning his third race of the season. He has won three of the last four races, and the one he didn't was the Indy 500 where he started on pole and finished 4th. The 2021 series champion increased his lead to 74 points in the standings as the season hits the halfway point.

Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden earned a runner-up finish at a place where he typically runs very well. Joining him on the podium was fellow Chevrolet driver Pato O'Ward, who desperately needed a solid finish after struggling to finish the last few races. The Arrow McLaren driver moved into fourth in the championship standings, tied with his nemesis Scott Dixon.

Dixon did what he does, and turned a disastrous Saturday into a brilliant Sunday. The six-time champion finished 4th today after starting back in 23rd position. It was a fantastic day for the Ganassi organization with Palou's win, Dixon's incredible drive, Marcus Ericsson finishing 6th, and rookie Marcus Armstrong running at the front and leading laps for most of the race before an off-track slide ruined his day.

Colton Herta finished inside the top-five, but it felt like a gut punch for the Andretti Autosport driver. Herta dominated the majority of the race, and seemingly had the race win in hand before Palou (and others) made a hard charge in the closing laps. Herta ran out of push-to-pass and was having to save fuel in order to make it to the end. His last race win came 21 races ago on the IMS road course.

While many drivers were frustrated leaving Elkhart Lake today, perhaps no driver had it worse than Romain Grosjean. The driver of the No. 28 Honda seemingly spent more time in the grass than on the pavement. Grosjean had several close encounters with other drivers, who were ready to get physical with him. He has finished 11th, 30th, 24th, and 25th in his last four races.

Previous Road America winners

2022: Josef Newgarden

2021: Alex Palou

2020: Felix Rosenqvist

2020: Scott Dixon

2019: Alexander Rossi

2018: Josef Newgarden

2017: Scott Dixon

2016: Will Power