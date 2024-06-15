How are the big names getting on at Le Mans

The 2024 24h of Le Mans race is littered with big names and they all remain in the race at present.

Just over 18 hours remain of the historic race, with seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi one of those who is contention for a class win.

Leading when he jumped into the #46 BMW, Rossi is currently second in the LMGT3 class.

Further up the field, former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button is in the thick of the action in the Hypercar class.

The #38 Hertz Jota Porsche is seventh at present following a strong start to the race.

Indycar legend Scott Dixon is racing the #3 Cadillac and despite a strong start from his team-mate Sebastian Bourdais, is only 14th at the moment.

Mick Schumacher, driving for the #36 Alpine, is currently running 16th as they carry the home crowd’s hopes after the #15 Alpine retired from the race.

After a slow start to the race, Brendon Hartley and Sebastien Buemi have helped catapult the #8 Toyota into fourth spot.