Adrian Huertas makes Moto2 2025 switch with Italtrans

Adrian Huertas has signed with the Italtrans Racing Team to race in the Moto2 World Championship in 2025.

Huertas, who is currently leading the WorldSSP Championship with the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team, will become the second rider to make the switch from World Supersport to Moto2 in recent years, after Manuel Gonzalez moved across in 2022.

Like Gonzalez, Huertas will make the switch having come from WorldSSP300, the junior category of the WorldSBK paddock. Unlikes Gonzalez, though, Huertas goes to Moto2 with no manufacturer support, Gonzalez having arrived in the Yamaha Mastercamp team after racing an R6 in Supersport.

"We are happy to announce the agreement with Adrian Huertas,” said Laura Bertulessi, manager of Italtrans. “He is a talented young man who has shown great determination and professionalism, which have led him to achieve excellent results in his still short career.

“Our philosophy is to help young people realise their dreams, supporting them as much as possible to achieve them. Adrian will debut in Moto2 with three years of experience on bikes with similar characteristics and the same Pirelli tires.

“We think that this will help him to adapt quickly to a difficult class like Moto2.”

Huertas’ move to Moto2 with Italtrans comes after the confirmation of Alvaro Bautista’s continuation with the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team in WorldSBK, a seat Huertas was potentially in the frame for should two-times WorldSBK Champion Bautista have chosen to retire rather than continue racing in 2025.