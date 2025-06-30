USA’s next MotoGP rider? Joe Roberts signs 2026 Moto2 contract

Joe Roberts will continue in Moto2 with the American Racing Team after signing a contract extension for the 2026 season.

The Californian first raced for the squad in 2020, where he claimed his maiden podiums and pole positions in the intermediate class.

After a three-year stint with Italtrans - highlighted by a debut Moto2 victory at Portimao - Roberts returned to American Racing last year.

A strong run of early-season podiums, capped by a win at Mugello, also put the 28-year-old in contention for a Trackhouse MotoGP seat.

However, Roberts lost out on the ride to eventual world champion Ai Ogura, then missed the final rounds due to a right wrist fracture, which required surgery.

Roberts has recorded a best result of seventh on the Kalex chassis so far this season, for 16th in the standings.

“I’m stoked to have Joe continuing with the American Racing team for 2026!” said team owner Eitan Butbul.

"This marks our fifth season together, and we’re not slowing down anytime soon.

“We’ll keep pushing hard, supporting Joe every step of the way, and together proudly flying the American flag.”

Roberts’ team-mate Marcos Ramirez is currently ninth in the Moto2 World Championship standings.