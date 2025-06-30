USA’s next MotoGP rider? Joe Roberts signs 2026 Moto2 contract

Joe Roberts extends American Racing deal for 2026.

Joe Roberts re-signs with American Racing for 2026
Joe Roberts re-signs with American Racing for 2026

Joe Roberts will continue in Moto2 with the American Racing Team after signing a contract extension for the 2026 season.

The Californian first raced for the squad in 2020, where he claimed his maiden podiums and pole positions in the intermediate class.

After a three-year stint with Italtrans - highlighted by a debut Moto2 victory at Portimao - Roberts returned to American Racing last year.

A strong run of early-season podiums, capped by a win at Mugello, also put the 28-year-old in contention for a Trackhouse MotoGP seat.

However, Roberts lost out on the ride to eventual world champion Ai Ogura, then missed the final rounds due to a right wrist fracture, which required surgery.

Roberts has recorded a best result of seventh on the Kalex chassis so far this season, for 16th in the standings.

“I’m stoked to have Joe continuing with the American Racing team for 2026!” said team owner Eitan Butbul.

"This marks our fifth season together, and we’re not slowing down anytime soon.

“We’ll keep pushing hard, supporting Joe every step of the way, and together proudly flying the American flag.”

Roberts’ team-mate Marcos Ramirez is currently ninth in the Moto2 World Championship standings.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
43s ago
Fresh talent set for F1 outing as two teams strike an interesting deal
Paul Aron
F1 News
17m ago
Revealed: The real-life F1 crash which was inspiration in Brad Pitt movie
Martin Donnelly
F1 News
33m ago
Ferrari address Lewis Hamilton’s “I don’t want to stop” plea
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Brad Pitt F1 movie fetches staggering nine-figure sum at the box office
Brad Pitt
F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc left 'frustrated' as recurring Ferrari limitation hampers Austrian GP
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1 News
1h ago
2026 F1 calendar: Full race schedule revealed
Start of the Australian Grand Prix
F1 News
1h ago
Bernie Ecclestone did something for the very first time at F1 Austrian Grand Prix
Bernie Ecclestone
F1 News
1h ago
F1 reveals testing schedule shake-up for new 2026 rules
Spanish GP start
F1 Feature
1h ago
F1 penalty points: Relief as Max Verstappen race ban threat is diminished
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
Raul Fernandez emerges from “strange situation, couldn’t really enjoy riding”
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP