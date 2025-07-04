Aron Canet explains broken Moto2 screen: “It compromised my final attack”

Aron Canet says a broken windscreen hurt his straight-line speed in Dutch Moto2 showdown with Diogo Moreira.

Aron Canet, broken screen, 2025 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix
Aron Canet, broken screen, 2025 Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix

It looked like it might have been broken in post-race frustration, but Aron Canet's screen was fractured before the end of Sunday's Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix.

It might also have contributed to his narrow defeat at the hands of Diogo Moreira.

Fantic rider Canet soaked up pressure from Moreira to lead all the way until the penultimate lap.

The Italtrans rider then overtook, with Canet  insisting “I didn’t make a mistake - it was a strategic choice to let Moreira through and study him.”

But Canet couldn’t retaliate and crossed the line just 0.056s behind Moreira, who made history as the first Brazilian to win a Moto2 Grand Prix.

Afterwards, Canet’s team explained the broken screen and its possible role in his defeat.

‘A gear that didn’t engage properly caused a jolt that made Aron hit his windscreen with his helmet, breaking it. This unexpected incident cost him the speed needed to complete the decisive move.’

Canet confirmed: “Unfortunately, six laps from the end, I had a problem which caused my windscreen to break. That made me lose speed on the straight and compromised my final attack.”

“Despite that, the feeling with the bike has improved a lot compared to the last races. We’re getting closer to the level we had at the end of last season.”

Moreira, Canet, 2025 Dutch Moto2 Race
Moreira, Canet, 2025 Dutch Moto2 Race

Although he lost out to Moreira for the second race in a row, Canet has closed to within five points of title leader Manuel Gonzalez, third on Sunday.

“I’m happy to have finished ahead of Gonzalez: the championship is still long, and the goal is to collect as many points as possible before the Asian tour,” said Canet, who is being linked with taking over Toprak Razgatlioglu’s BMW WorldSBK seat for 2026.

Fantic team manager Roberto Locatelli added: "Second place is a very important result for the championship. It’s just a shame about the windscreen issue, but Aron did a great job managing the situation."

Moreira, who like Gonzalez, is thought to have interest from MotoGP teams for next season, is third in the world championship, 31 points from the top.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

